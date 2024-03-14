Juventus are suddenly leaking goals like we haven’t seen in quite some time

As we know, Juventus are currently in a bad place right now. The good vibes from the bulk of the big January run were gone weeks ago, and now the vibes are just about the exact opposite when it comes to the feeling about how this squad is currently playing.

So as much as Juve are averaging two goals a game over the last month, there is also something very, very worrisome about the last four games that is not encouraging on top of the fact that they have just one win since the beginning of February.

Not encouraging at all.

As pointed out by La Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday, Juventus’ defensive record over the last four games is something that hasn’t been seen in more than a decade. Or the decade before that. Or even the decade before that. In fact, Juventus haven’t allowed multiple goals in four straight games — two each against Hellas Verona, Frosinone, Napoli and most recently Atalanta last weekend — in 31 years between February and March of 1993 when Giovanni Trapattoni was manning the sidelines in Turin.

Just for the hell of it, I’ll throw this out there for all of you: The last time this kind of run took place where Juve’s defense struggled as much as they have over the last month, I was 6 years old and had no idea that Juventus even existed. I’m 37 years old now. (Feel free to do the math for yourself to either feel old like I am right now, to remind yourself how long you’ve supported Juventus, or both if you really want to put yourself through that.)

To go from a team that recorded 12 shutouts in its first 21 games of the 2023-24 season to now leaking goals right and left, that is quite the shift in defensive security

In fact, we are getting close to completing a full two months in which Juventus last recorded a shutout — the 3-0 win over Lecce on Jan. 21. Since then, the defensive instability has coincided with Juventus’ seven-game run with just one win and plenty of dropped points along the way.

Juventus haven’t gone eight games without a clean sheet in nearly full two years during Max Allegri’s first season back in charge of the club. They’ll try to prevent that streak from being matched when they host Genoa at the Allianz Stadium in the lunchtime kickoff on Sunday afternoon.