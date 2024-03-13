From relegation reject to Juventus core: the Weston McKennie story

Weston McKennie has been Juventus’ best and most consistent midfielder during the 2023-24 campaign, a fact that was true before his two-assist game against Atalanta over the weekend and a fact that will still be true if he plays a stinker against Genoa or Lazio in the upcoming weeks. If you had told Juventus fans a couple decades ago that the best midfielder on the team for at least one season in the future would be a kid from Little Elm, Texas, a town exactly 25.4 miles from the house where I lived during high school in Dallas, they probably would’ve questioned your sanity.

Yet here we are.

One can make the obvious, rather trite observation that such a claim might say more about the state of the midfield unit than McKennie’s virtues as a midfielder, but the fact remains that this Texan, who gets paid significantly less than his counterparts Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli, has been integral in another rollercoaster season for the Old Lady.

Despite the ups and downs the club has suffered this year, despite all the consternation about the post-January slump and bombing out of the Scudetto race, Juventus are on track to return to the Champions League next season, which was the bar set tacitly and out loud before this campaign began. The American is a huge reason why this goal is still achievable and probable.

The best midfielder and it’s not even a contest

Last season, contract year Adrien Rabiot put on a consistent set of performances that, buoyed by goals and huge plays, we knew would be difficult for the Frenchman to replicate (no matter what the status of his contract was). We were right. Rabiot has not been bad by any measure, but he has officially regressed a little bit, and his season can probably best be described as “solid.”

Locatelli is a different story. The Italian is one of the most polarizing players on the squad, and his performances have been ... erratic. At his best, Locatelli is a dog on the defensive side of the ball and makes the intelligent, quick pass to keep possession and hopefully move things forward; every now and then he’ll tease you with an absolute peach of a pass that makes you think his creativity is imminently blossoming, and then he’ll throw out a 75 percent pass rating the next game. All in all, he’s done little to convince me that he’s a player the club must retain indefinitely or even in the next couple of seasons.

McKennie has been better than both this season. His seven assists in Serie A lead the team by a wide margin, and he continues to be a hound on the defensive side of the ball. He’s shown the ability to play in the midfield and also as a right wingback, and I have no doubts that he would be an outstanding right fullback (in fact, right back might be his best position if he put in the work to understand and take the reins of such a role). Hell, I bet you could make formidable center back out of him if you wanted to.

To this point of the year, McKennie has been more dynamic and more consistent than both Rabiot and Locatelli.

The Juan Cuadrado heir apparent

The comparison in my head is with Weston McKennie is the venerable Juan Cuadrado, a player who I have no less affection for despite his going to Inter Milan.

Like Cuadrado, McKennie has a personality that is fun and unpredictable, and they both don’t shy away from smiling. Like Johnny Square, McKennie gives you everything every time on the pitch. Like the Cuads, every now and then there is something that really makes you scratch your head — a heavy touch, a missed chance in front of goal, a brute tackle.

But most of all, like Cuadrado, who over the years played as a defensively contributing right winger and then an offensively contributing right wingback or even fullback (and once or twice in the midfield, too, if memory serves), McKennie has a well-rounded skillset that gives him the ability to play multiple positions and play multiple positions well.

In short, he’s the guy the coach can look to and say, “Can you do this? Will you?” and the guy doesn’t even need to respond, because you know he’s in. Weston is a fighter, a team player, and you can’t have enough of those, especially when they make measurable contributions at both ends of the pitch.

The evolution isn’t complete

With rumblings in the news that the McKennie entourage and Juventus are set to extend the American’s contract, it’s easy to forget that the kid is only 25 years old. He is ostensibly just now beginning to enter his prime, and in the next five years we could see a palpable evolution in his game. McKennie is not, of course, a perfect player — nobody on the Juventus roster is even close to being so, even the best ones like Bremer and Woj — but we’ve seen strides in his game.

McKennie has gone from a few creative moments with Paulo Dybala at the beginning of his Turin tenure to now leading the team in assists. We’ve seen him slink off to Leeds, play a miserable stretch in the Premier League, return to Turin out of financial necessity and nothing else, claw his way back to the squad and then starting lineup, and play a pivotal role to the team’s success. We’ve seen dedication and passion to the point of a hasty return from injury to the starting 11 against Atalanta; without Weston, clearly in pain throughout the entirety of the match because he separated his shoulder two weeks earlier, there’s no chance at a point in that game.

The makings of a truly incredibly narrative are here. From relegation reject to possible Juventus mainstay, McKennie has forged a difficult path, and even if he never progressed from here, even if he settled into a plug-and-play squad player who was able to use his chameleon-like abilities in various positions and situations for the club over the next few years, he has written a story worth remembering and has tangibly helped this club in a dire set of years.

But I don’t think he’s done. I dearly hope Juventus and McKennie can find agreement for a contract extension, because I think the Leeds fiasco has given this guy a fire that Juventus desperately need now, a fire that could propel the young American to play an even greater role in the years to come.

The doom and gloom are all the news and headlines right now, justifiably so for the most part, but there are plenty of good things if you keep your eyes open, plenty of gems. Weston McKennie may be the brightest.