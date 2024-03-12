Juventus qualify for Club World Cup thanks to Napoli’s Champions League exit

While there has not been a second of European football played by Juventus this season, a result on the European stage has come back to benefit the Bianconeri amidst a time where good news seems very hard to come by.

Juve needed two very specific results to happen in the Champions League Round of 16 to allow them to qualify for the new-look Club World Cup in 2025. And what do you know? They got ‘em.

First, Lazio got eliminated by Bayern Munich. Then, the bigger result came forth Tuesday night, with Barcelona beating Napoli 3-1 on the day and 4-2 on aggregate to oust the reigning Serie A champions from this year’s Champions League knockout rounds. That combination of results — and especially the Napoli loss to Barca — is what allowed Juventus to qualify for the Club World Cup via FIFA’s European ranking pathway.

The 2025 Club World Cup and its new expanded field of 32 teams will take part in the summer of 2025 in the United States.

Congratulations to @juventusfc on qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025!



As a result of @sscnapoli's elimination from the @ChampionsLeague, Juventus are now assured of a spot via Europe's ranking pathway and become the 10th team from Europe to qualify for the tournament. pic.twitter.com/DuFVzCsgqh — FIFA (@FIFAcom) March 12, 2024

Look at that, folks? As Juventus go through one of their worst run of results in years, something good can actually happen. And while this means a summer of rest now turns into a summer of even more football for the players, it also means a much-needed influx of cash will be coming Juventus’ way.

Where things could get interesting (and likely entertaining to a certain extent) is if Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis goes through with his threats of taking legal action since Juventus have qualified for the Club World Cup. When not shoving cameramen the day before a massive Champions League knockout round fixture, De Laurentiis has stated that Juve’s current exclusion from European football for the 2023-24 season as a result of their financial cases from last year.

De Laurentiis probably doesn’t have much of a case to stand legally, but you can also cite “Italy” as a source for weirder things happening. Because, well, it’s Italy and weird things happen in the courts — especially those of the sporting variety.

The ranking system used by FIFA is based on how clubs have done in the Champions League over the past four seasons, meaning it’s not just a one- or two-year type of evaluation.

Inter will be the other Italian team taking part in the Club World Cup, with 12 teams total from Europe being part of the 32-team field.