Juventus fumble comeback attempt and settle for draw vs. Atalanta

Late in Juventus’ Sunday evening tilt with Atalanta, it looked like the Bianconeri were going to put the awful form of the last six weeks emphatically to bed. Having fallen behind against the run of play in the first half, they had just pulled out a quick-fire comeback, scoring twice in four minutes to pull ahead in a game laden with implications for the race for the Champions League places. It was a display of moxie and grinta of the kind that was necessary after their struggles over the last six games.

Unfortunately, it only lasted five minutes.

That was all it took for another defensive lapse, of a kind that has become all-too common over these last seven games, to creep in, allowing Teun Koopmeiners, the much-talked-about Juventus target for the summer, to score his second goal of the game.

With the 2-2 draw, Juventus’ dismal run of form stretched to seven points — and only one win — from seven games. It was fortunate to come in a week when Bologna lost to Inter and Roma drew against Fiorentina, essentially keeping the gap between them and fifth place static. But the team is still nowhere closer to showing that it can arrest this slide and keep that gap open for the rest of the season. That has to happen soon, or else the season’s goals could come crashing down around their ears.

Massimiliano Allegri still had selection problems coming into the game. He was glad to see Weston McKennie back after missing the loss to Napoli with a dislocated shoulder, but Adrien Rabiot was still out with his dislocated toe, Carlos Alcaraz had suffered a hamstring injury in training, and Dusan Vlahovic was suspended for yellow card accumulation. Mattia Perin and Mattia De Sciglio were also out on the trainer’s table. Allegri set out his usual 3-5-2 formation, with a few minor tweaks. Wojciech Szczesny started in goal. Federico Gatti returned to the starting lineup, forming the usual back three alongside Bremer and Danilo. Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior once again formed the wing-back set, while McKennie returned to partner Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti in midfield. Arkadiusz Milik replaced Vlahovic in the lineup, pairing with Federico Chiesa up front.

Gian Piero Gasperini rotated several of his starters back into the lineup after making some changes for La Dea’s midweek trip to Lisbon in the Europa League. Marco Carnesecchi started in goal behind a 3-4-2-1. Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini, and Isak Hien started in the back three. Davide Zappacosta and Matteo Ruggieri bookended the midfield pivot of Ederson and Mario Pasalic, while Koopmeiners joined Charles De Ketelaere behind Gianluca Scamacca.

Juve immediately got out on the front foot in front of their home crowd. The flow of the game was generally toward the Atalanta goal in the opening minutes, and 13 minutes in Chiesa found Miretti with a nice cross at the near post, but his header was punched away by Carnesecchi.

Juve kept the ball moving toward the attacking third, but didn’t manage to fashion too much in the way of genuine opportunities after that first one. Chiesa managed a tame shot that was easily saved, while both he and Milik hit the wall on direct free kicks—a clear impact of Vlahovic’s absence.

And then just like that, Atalanta turned the game on its head.

It was very much against the run of play when Bremer fouled Scamacca close to the box. It looked as though either Scamacca or Pasalic was going to go for goal, but instead the Croatia international squared the ball to Koopmeiners, who was completely free at the top of the box thanks to a major misalignment that saw only three Juve defenders on that side of the area to deal with four attackers. The Dutchman — who was also reportedly being scouted by Manchester United this weekend — hit a rocket into the net that left Szczesny with no chance at all.

Juve looked slightly shellshocked going into the half, but recovered themselves well and pressed for an equalizer right out of the gate. Chiesa forced a great save out of Carnesecchi only to see play called back for an offside on Milik in the buildup, then the winger missed the target when Milik fed him into the channel with a good around-the-corner pass.

Szczesny had to be wise to a hot shot from Scamacca after getting a pass from Pasalic, and was able to make a sprawling one-handed save to keep the game close. Atalanta’s striker then tracked back to disrupt Miretti before he could shoot from a great position in the channel.

Things began to look a little cock-eyed when Gasperini was the first one off the draw with a sub, sending on Ademola Lookman for Scamacca. The Nigerian star nearly sealed the game after a mazy run but fired wide, again keeping the Bianconeri within range to strike.

When they finally did, it came seemingly out of nowhere. Chiesa tracked into his own half to recover a lost ball, then exchanged a one-two with McKennie, who slipped the ball into the channel for Cambiaso. The do-it-all wing-back was spot-on with his finish, toe-poking the ball past Carnesecchi to tie the score.

The stadium started to rock, and the momentum had clearly swung behind Juve. Cambiaso clearly wanted a second tally on his scoresheet, but put his shot just over the bar. Within minutes Juve had pushed their way in front, McKennie chesting a cross from Iling-Junior into the path of Milik, teeing up the big Pole for a powerful shot that no one could stop on its way into the net.

It looked and felt like the kind of comeback that Juventus had made famous during the Streak. But this is a different Juventus team, and they showed that definitively in only five minutes. Djimsiti pushed up to join the Atalanta attack and Bremer stepped out to confront him as he received the ball — leaving a massive hole in the penalty area for Koopmeiners to run into. Djimsiti found him with an easy pass, and Koopmeiners slotted low past Szczesny, who perhaps got down a little late.

Neither side made much of a threat to win the game in the final 15 minutes, and when the final whistle blew, it confirmed the disappointment of a comeback thwarted and saw Atalanta avoid defeat at the Allianz for the sixth consecutive time.

LE PAGELLE

WOJCIECH SZCZESNY - 6. His excellent save on Lookman paved the way for the short-lived comeback, but he really looked like he could’ve done better on Koopmeiners’ second.

FEDERICO GATTI - 6. Kept his side of the field pretty well set, making a pair of tackles and three clearances. He tried to push up to help in attack a lot, especially toward the end with the score tied, but couldn’t make a definitive impact up there.

BREMER - 5. Had some good counting stats, but was responsible in some way for both of Atalanta’s goals, giving away the foul that led to the first and making the defensive mistake that let Koopmeiners behind for the second.

DANILO - 6.5. Made a game-high five tackles and completed just shy of 90 percent of his passes, including one key pass. Having him back in the starting lineup felt more secure. Not a surprise that both of Atalanta’s goals originated opposite him.

ANDREA CAMBIASO - 7. Didn’t stop working until he was withdrawn. His goal was an excellent toe-poked finish, and he completed 91.7 percent of his passes while co-leading the team in dribbles.

WESTON McKENNIE - 8. Another phenomenal game from the U.S. international. Assisted both goals and did so in style, and had five key passes overall. Had a pair of tackles as well.

MANUEL LOCATELLI - 5. Not a great day for the No. 5, who didn’t contribute on defense as he often does and only completed 81.2 percent of his passes.

FABIO MIRETTI - 6. Had an up-and-down day but overall had a few more ups. Made three tackles and had a good chance to open the scoring early. He’s stepping up with the injuries in midfield.

SAMUEL ILING-JUNIOR - 5.5. Wasn’t as impactful going forward as hoped, although he did get the hockey assist on Milik’s goal. Defensively was a lot better, racking up three tackles and two clearances.

FEDERICO CHIESA - 6. Was a lot better in the second half than the first. A lot more direct and caused some major problems for the Atalanta back line. He had three key passes, and would’ve had a higher grade than this had he hit the target more than once in six tries.

ARKADIUSZ MILIK - 6. A well-taken goal made up for some early misses. Hopefully this is the start of a rebound for the end of the year.

SUBS

MOISE KEAN - NR. Got hardly any service after coming in just after Atalanta tied the game—only six touches in 14 minutes.

HANS NICOLUSSI CAVIGLIA - NR. Lucky that he came in too late for a number grade, because he lost the ball so many times that it would’ve been pretty darn low. Clearly sent on as another message to Joseph Nonge, but maybe not the best of moves.

ALEX SANDRO - NR. Made a pair of interceptions in nine minutes on the field, but not entirely certain why he was out there at all with Juve chasing the game.

TIMOTHY WEAH - NR. Seriously struggling whenever he gets on the field right now. The promise he held in preseason feels so long ago now.

KENAN YILDIZ - NR. Had hardly any chance to make an impact, coming on just before stoppage time.

MANAGER ANALYSIS

I’m gonna start with this:

️ | ️ Pasalic: “The Goal? It's a play that we often try but we've never succeeded because our opponents study us…..” — Juventus News Live (@juvenewslive) March 10, 2024

What the everloving f#@%?

Two weeks ago against Frosinone, I had the distinct impression that Juventus had gone in underprepared. Now, an opponent is straight-up saying that they opened the scoring with a play that other opponents have scouted out. Considering the fact that Juventus only had three men on that side of the field defending against four on that play, a lot of questions have to be raised have to be raised about the level of preparedness in this squad right now.

This wasn’t the only problem I had with Allegri on Sunday. His in-game management raised a couple of questions. While his decision not to send on any subs early in the second half was somewhat validated by Juve’s lightning comeback, his reaction to Atalanta’s equalizer was strange, to say the least. How Alex Sandro went onto the field before Kenan Yildiz when you’re chasing a victory is beyond me. The introduction of Nicolussi Caviglia wasn’t necessarily an awful idea, using him as a mezz’ala instead of installing him in front of the defense and allowing Locatelli to get further forward was probably a mistake.

At the end of the day, this team still doesn’t look like it’s taken any steps to get out of this funk. Even more, they haven’t showed signs of development at all. After the game, a group of stats started making the rounds comparing today’s Juve to last year’s team through 28 games. They have less points, have scored fewer goals, and allowed more goals. Simply put, Juventus is still stagnant, and Max Allegri has done nothing to change that.

A lot of Serie A coaches would have been shown the door for a stretch like Juve’s current funk. There’s not a lot of chance Allegri will get that treatment, given the club’s historic disdain for mid-season coaching moves and the cachet that the man somehow still carries even after nearly three seasons of failure in his second tenure. But it needs to be an option on the table. Juve need look no further than Roma — the team they’re going to be trying to hold off for their top four place over the next 10 weeks — to see what can happen when one moves on from a stagnant coach to someone who can bring more fire on both the tactical and mental level.

Stagnation cannot be accepted at Juventus. This game is just one more notch in the “go” column for Allegri at the end of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

Juve have another lunchtime kickoff next week, in a home game against Genoa. After that comes Juve’s second back-to-back clash of the season, first hosting Lazio in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal before traveling to the Olimpico for their second Serie A match of the year against Maurizio Sarri’s men.