The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 215: Juventus do Juventus things, drop more points

So, here we go again.

Another weekend of Juventus dropping points. And another Monday where we are left to wonder what the heck has happened and where the heck Juventus goes from here following another disappointing result, this time a 2-2 against fellow top four battler Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium.

A lot of the same problems we’ve seen from Max Allegri’s squad over this seven-game stretch in which they’ve won just once were ever-present. And, ultimately, Juventus weren’t able to answer AC MIlan’s win just a few hours earlier and now find themselves in third place with a month of March that isn’t necessarily going to get much easier.

The vibes were so good less than two months ago.

Now? The vibes are about the exact opposite as Juventus drop points left and right and continue to make us wonder when the heck they’re actually going to snap out of this funk.

On Episode 215 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from Juventus’ draw against Atalanta — including how the defense continues to struggle and how that is supposed to be Max Allegri’s strongest point, how Arek Milik is representative of one of the biggest issues that this team has (translate: he’s not great despite scoring a goal), and how Fabio Miretti had another solid performance.

So what the heck happened to Atalanta?

What the heck has happened over the last seven games?

There’s no singular reason as to why Juventus have struggled over the last month and a half, either. From manager to players, it’s basically on everybody.

Twitter questions — including why things have gone so bad so quickly and how could Juventus even begin to get out of this sudden mess.

You can listen to Episode 215 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.