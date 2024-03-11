Allegri insists Juventus are on track for this season’s objectives

Juventus’ strong start to the second half saw them roar in front against visitors Atalanta, but yet another lapse in concentration allowed an equalizer for the game to end 2-2. Goals from Andrea Cambiaso and Arkadiusz Milik were negated by rumoured Juve transfer target Teun Koopmeiners who scored a nifty brace.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri credited his side for a better second half but rued the errors that saw his side concede two goals for the fourth game running.

“I think we had a good performance against a good Atalanta team, they did well with that free kick and the second goal, whereas we could’ve defended better. “We had more determination, grit and technique too in the second half. We need to improve our defending when we are in the lead, because the same thing happened against Napoli last week and before that too. We are conceding goals too easily. “It involves working on the situations, but there are also moments in a campaign and we need to focus on the positives. Let us not forget today we earned a point over Bologna, kept Atalanta 11 points behind us. Let us not forget the objective is to finish in the top four. “The lads did very well in an atmosphere where part of the stadium did not help us, especially in the first half. There are areas where we can do better, but the effort and desire was never lacking from this team.”

Is Allegri worried about the recent results, with Juve now having recorded just one win in their last seven games?

“No, because it’s all about perceptions. If we had lost two games earlier in the season, then beat Atalanta and drew with Napoli, you would perceive the 58 points differently. “We must not lose sight of the objective, which is to qualify for the marvellous competition that is the Champions League.”

Federico Chiesa played a bit of a different role in the game today, what was he doing differently?

“We tried to build out from the back with four this evening to create spaces in front. We could’ve used some of those situations better, for example using Milik’s height to go long. McKennie is very effective and pushing forward, and against a side like Atalanta who do a lot of man-marking, that is important. “We were coming off a difficult period, it might not seem like it, but this is a very important result for us.”

The supporters unfurled a banner commending him for reaching the 1,000 Serie A points milestone, though some fans jeered as well.