Juventus 2 - Atalanta 2: Initial reaction and random observations

At previous points in the 2023-24 season, if Juventus had rallied back from a 1-0 deficit with two goals in less than four minutes, I would have felt pretty confident about them closing things out.

However, this current moment is not like those previous moments. And the current state of Juventus — both on the field and in the mental aspect of the game — leaves things up to anybody’s guess as to how they’re going to respond to something good happening.

Well, we found out.

Just as we saw in Naples one weekend earlier, Juventus’ fighting back into the game only lasted for so long. In Naples it was a penalty that saw a level game swing back in Napoli’s favor. Seven days later in Turin, Juventus’ lead was wiped out within the span of five minutes after Arek Milik’s side volley put his team in front. It was courtesy of the same Dutchman who gave Atalanta the lead late in the first half on their first shot of the game, as Teun Koopmeiners bagged a double on a second instance of questionable decision from the Bianconeri backline to even the score at 2-2 and only extend the run of bad results and form.

So, just to make sure that we’re all on the same page, here is how Juve’s form currently stands ever since their blistering run through much of January:

Seven games played

One win

Three losses

Three draws

Eleven goals conceded

Upon further review, that is completely awful. This team was chugging right along, with a four-week run in January in which they were scoring goals and winning big. And now, as hanging on to a Champions League spot has replaced the conversation of a title run that we started the calendar year with, essentially the opposite has come in. This team is inconsistent with its goal scoring numbers. They’ve allowed goals at a rate that hasn’t happened yet all season. They’re leaking goals, leaking confidence and dropping points right and left.

So here we are. After another draw — the second-most amongst teams in the top six — and during a time in which important players are still injured and coming in and out of the lineup, Juve have now dropped down to third place with Sunday’s draw and Milan’s win over Empoli earlier in the day.

It’s disappointing. It’s frustrating. It’s everything in between.

So where do you go from here? At this point, my stomach is telling me that the only hope is simply getting people back healthy and then hoping for the best. It’s the same old problems we’ve been seeing for multiple seasons now. The formation, at this point, is not going to change because Max Allegri feels like the 3-5-2 is what this team needs for stability defensively. (Which, at this point, is pretty amusing with how many goals they’ve allowed in the last seven games.) For as good as the two goals that Juve scored were, the same kind of finishing problems in front of goal that we saw against Napoli were present again.

The hope was that a fresh start in March could bring a turn for the better in terms of results despite the fact that the schedule from here on out is going to be a whole lot tougher than what we saw in January and February. Instead, Juve’s first two games in March have resulted in ... one point being collected. That’s how you see a large advantage over fifth place go from what it was to what it is now.

This is just another instance of how hard this team has fallen on hard times. Whether they can actually get themselves out of it any time soon has yet to reveal itself — and who knows if it actually will.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

You know what was cool? Those eight or nine minutes where Juve actually had the lead. Yeah, those oh-so-valuable minutes were pretty cool.

Not as cool? Seeing Juventus defending on Koopmeiners’ first goal. Why on earth would you have three players marking four players? It’s simple math, folks — and of course leaving one of the most in-form players in the league wide open to score yet another goal is not a very good idea.

Here is something that is actually cool: Weston McKennie’s dad was in Turin on Sunday. Weston McKennie’s dad got to see his boy continue his great season and record the assist on both of Juventus’ goals. That had to make an already proud dad even more proud.

Also, those two assists were pretty damn good! I mean, two weeks ago McKennie separated his shoulder. Now, he’s knocking assists off his chest and hopefully not make that shoulder any worse than it was against Frosinone.

The only reason why I am sharing this photo with you is because of Dusan Vlahovic’s hat. I hope you enjoy Dusan’s hat as much as I have.