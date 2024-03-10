Allegri: Generational change at Juve after nine extraordinary years

Juventus come into the game against Atalanta with just one win in their last six games, struggling for form and now in a dogfight with AC Milan for second place. Speaking with the media ahead of the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri did not mince his words on what is expected from his side against the sixth-placed team on Sunday.

“When you arrive at this moment of the season, points are very important, you have to get points for the objective and we’re playing against a team fighting for the top four spots. “We played a good game at Napoli, but we came away without points. Tomorrow we have to play a good game and above all get a result. “There will be moments where we’ll have to go and get others, but in other situations we will have to defend well behind the line of the ball. These are phases of matches, it’s not like we plan for 70-80-90 minutes, we need to interpret the match as best we can. “We won’t find Atalanta tired, they have many players. On Wednesday they rested five players. Tomorrow is an important match for the season of both teams.”

Was he worried by the poor run of form?

“I’m not worried, but we’re sorry for dropping some points along the way. We’re in March, we’re in the final part of the season, the first objective was to arrive in March in the best possible conditions. “We’re second, we’re fighting for the top four spots. And we are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. For the time being, the objectives have been achieved. We need to be good at reaching the end. There are 11 games left plus two of the Cup to do our best.”

“He is available, today he did everything with the team. The others are all, more or less, available. Alcaraz is out, Vlahovic is suspended and Rabiot returns next week. “We have the right players to face the match, Juventus haven’t beaten Atalanta at home for five years.”

Dusan Vlahovic picked up another booking in that defeat to Napoli and will miss this game.

“Tomorrow Milik will do very well. Then Kean came back. We still have 11 games to play. We have little time available. We are not in September, now there is no time to recover. “One game at a time, you can’t do more than that. We have Atalanta, who’ve been fighting for fourth for several years. There are still a lot of points left, it’s not decisive.”

What were his thoughts on the title challenge fading after the halfway mark of the season?

“One team cannot always win the title. Juve had an extraordinary nine years. Now there has been a generational change, the average age of the team has dropped. The path is sustainable for the club’s demands. “It is important to qualify for the Champions League every year. For Italian football, the Champions League, for many teams it is 30% of the turnover, however, for Juventus it will be 20%. You have to get into it, but it’s not easy. “In Italy there are always seven or eight teams fighting for the Champions League. Roma are back in the fight, Napoli are there. Bologna are the surprise. “We need to take one step at a time to qualify for the Champions League. We tried to fight, then this month we lost the Scudetto, but the team are growing. “We have players who need to play important matches. In two three four years we’ll have Fagioli, Miretti, Yildiz, Iling… they are all young players. “Vlahovic was born in 2000, Cambiaso the same. We have a fleet of players who must play important matches, this is the only way to grow. I believe Juve have an important future.”

Is a 4-3-3 formation in the works?

“We played the last minutes with Chiesa on the right and Yildiz on the left. It’s not a question of numbers, but of the characteristics of the players. The team have grown, we need to start getting results again and give consistency to the results.”

How has he been managing the younger players in the squad, including starlet Kenan Yildiz?

“Yildiz is better, after a somewhat praised period, put on a pedestal, it’s not that his qualities have gone away now. He’s one of the few players who made the leap from Primavera to the first team. He’s a young player, but he’s done very well, he will do well until the end of the season. “They must remain calm, because the responsibility is not theirs. They need to find a balance to find consistency. Miretti played a good game from a character and emotional point of view. “He has 67 games for Juventus and he was born in 2003. Juve’s young players are good, we’ll need to balance them by mixing them with experienced players.”

Is Allegri concerned for his job?

“It doesn’t worry me. Now the most important thing is that we have to concentrate on Juventus’ objectives. Everything else doesn’t count, only the results count. “The objectives must be achieved and all our energy goes to that. We are in the final part of the season, the rest is secondary.”

After a period of solidity the defence has been leaking goals again.