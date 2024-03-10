Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Atalanta

The last time Juventus took the field at Allianz Stadium, they came out on the right end of a final score that was quite the surprising one — and not in a good way. Their performance a couple of weeks ago against Frosinone resulted in a win — pretty much the only “good” thing to happen over the past six games — but it’s not like it signaled the start of something new.

Were things better against Napoli? In some ways yes, in other ways no. The end result was something that we rarely saw from August to January and now suddenly have seen more and more since the beginning of February.

So now, as Juventus host sixth-place Atalanta tonight, the chance to hopefully get out of this rut they have been in the past six weeks is presented to them once again. Can Juve create the chances they did against Napoli last weekend? And, if they do, can they actually finish them against an Atalanta team that has been known to score a goal or two more often than not.

Juventus can either head into their final 10 league games of the season with a little bit of momentum by beating Atalanta on this night. Or, as we’ve seen from much of the last six weeks, they can continue to just trundle right along without much right going their way.

There are injuries, sure. We’ve known this for a while. There’s important players suspended, with Dusan Vlahovic out due to yellow card accumulation this weekend. These are the types of things that a lot of clubs are dealing with, but Juventus have seen the adversity take a stranglehold over their post-January 2024 form and they have yet to recover from it.

With so many big games still left on the schedule over the next 2 1⁄ 2 months, they’re starting to run out of chances to actually get things right and prevent things from slipping out of their control completely.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 1 p.m. Eastern time, 10 a.m. Pacific time. (Please note that Daylight Saving Time has not gone into effect in Europe, therefore normal time differences have not yet been adjusted.)

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Iling-Junior; Milik, Chiesa

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Scaglia, Rugani, Kostić, Alex Sandro, Yildiz, Kean, Weah, Djalo, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge

Atalanta starting XI (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.