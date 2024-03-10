Juventus vs. Atalanta match preview: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch the Serie A

We are closing in on the portion of the Serie A schedule were you only need a set of hands to count how many games remain. As we sit in the second weekend of March, Juventus have 11 league fixtures remaining. And of those 11, it’s not like a lot of them are against the level of competition in which much of January and February had on the docket.

That means, no matter what form Juve are currently in, there’s virtually important matchups from here on out until April showers turn into May flowers.

We saw it last weekend in Naples — which didn’t end all that well on a multitude of levels. And we’re about to see it again this weekend as Juventus return home to the Allianz Stadium hoping that a little home cookin’ will be the thing that hopefully gets them back on the right track when they face Atalanta on Sunday evening. They will, however, have to do it without their leading goal scorer since Dusan Vlahovic is suspended due to yellow card accumulation as well as the ongoing numbers crunch in midfield, even though it’s alleviated slightly with the return of one of Juve’s two injured starting midfielders.

Regardless of who actually is available and who isn’t, the last six games Max Allegri’s squad has played have not been very good at all. Like, the kind of one-win-in-the-last-six-games kind of not very good — a streak that not really anybody saw coming after a month of January that involved lots of goals and lots of winning in Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

But now with the run of poor February results stretching into March, a visit to Turin from the boys from Bergamo — who themselves have lost back-to-back league fixtures — suddenly becomes a little more important than it already was. That is something Allegri wanted to try and downplay during his press conference Saturday. Not totally downplay it, but downplay it nonetheless.

“It will not be a decisive game tomorrow,” Allegri said, “but still important. Now the points start to weigh that bit more and because Atalanta are also in the running for a top-four finish.”

Yes, Max, up until just a couple of weeks ago, Atalanta were very much in the top four, not just trying to finish there. Their losses to league leaders Inter Milan as well as Serie A’s biggest surprise story of the season and fellow top four challenger, Bologna, have been far from games in which played all that well. And now, with back-to-back league losses attached to their hip, they’re going to try and play more like they did midweek against Sporting in the Europa League rather than domestically.

Atalanta enter Sunday a point behind fifth-place Roma, who are certainly building positive momentum since the appointment of Daniele De Rossi.

By the time they head out for their pre-game warmup routine, Juventus will know what AC Milan — who are currently a point behind the Bianconeri in third place — will have done against a resurgent Empoli. (Yeah, you know the same team Juve dropped points against to kick off this entire six-game run of absolute disappointment.) That means, any one of the three possibilities are on the table:

Juventus remain in second and have a chance to extend their lead over Milan.

Juventus are even with Milan on points.

Juventus fall down to third and have to win to ensure things go back to how they were to begin the weekend.

Considering that Juve and Atalanta have played out a draw in nine of their last 14 meetings, it’s not like three points is going to be easy to come by no matter what kind of form either team is currently in. Atalanta has proven to be a team that has given Juventus plenty of issues for the better part of the last decade as they’ve become a team that consistently threatens or actually breaks into the top four.

With so many opponents in the top half of the table left, things aren’t going to get any easier for Juventus both this weekend and beyond. Maybe things start to turn for the better this weekend. Maybe the struggles in front of goal from last weekend only continue. But what we do know is that the cushion that Juve once had over fifth and sixth place at the start of February is very much not what it was now in the second weekend of March. And the last thing we need is for it to get any smaller thanks to another instance of dropped points at the Allianz taking place.

TEAM NEWS

Dusan Vlahovic will be watching from the stands as he serves a one-game suspension after picking up a yellow card in last weekend’s loss to Napoli.

Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli are suspended for much longer periods of time and for much different reasons.

The injury list has gained one name in Carlos Alcaraz after he picked up a hamstring injury in training this week while seeing a couple depart, with Weston McKennie and Moise Kean now available to play again, according to Allegri.

Mattia De Sciglio, Mattia Perin and Adrien Rabiot are also still out injured. Allegri said he’s hoping Rabiot will be back in the squad within the next week if all goes according to plan.

McKennie will play from the start, per Allegri.

Kean is still working toward having more minutes in his legs, but will likely be coming off the bench against Atalanta. “He’ll be very useful between now and the end of the season,” Allegri added.

With McKennie set to return to the starting and Andrea Cambiaso’s position much more settled compared to this time last week, that likely means the only big decision Allegri has to make in midfield is whether to give Samuel Iling-Junior his second straight start or bring Filip Kostic back into the team after his DNP against Napoli.

JUVENTUS PLAYER TO WATCH

As much as a midfielder could very well make sense here, there’s also the simple fact that Juventus are going to be without their leading scorer in an important game.

Therefore, let’s talk about the guy who will be stepping in for Mr. Vlahovic.

Arek Milik has had quite an interesting go of things ever since scoring a hat trick in the Coppa Italia two months ago. He has played in seven games, but only started two of them. One of those starts involved him getting sent off less than 20 minutes in against Empoli, a game which started Juve’s horrid run of form in February even though it technically wasn’t in February.

In those subsequent seven appearances, the number of goals he’s scored rhymes with “hero.”

We always knew that if Vlahovic was healthy most of the time and playing well, then the impact on Milik’s playing time was going to be a significant one. For a player who appeared in 27 league games last season, he started 17. This season, he’s played 25 times in Serie A ... and started just five games. That’s quite the drastic change from one season to the next, and certainly a situation where keeping any type of good form is going to be hard to come by because playing time is either going to be through the occasional start or off the bench.

Milik hasn’t started a game in about a month, so it’s really hard to say where he’s at. We know that Federico Chiesa will be looking to build off his positive (and goal-scoring) showing against Napoli, but it’s not like the Chiesa-Milik combo has played together much at all this season.

Maybe the fact that Atalanta haven’t exactly had an air-tight defense in recent weeks means that Juve’s much-maligned attack can create a good amount of chances again. But as we know, finishing those chances are another matter. At least we know Milik will be pretty hungry to get out there to try and change Juve’s fortunes for the better.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 1 p.m. Eastern time, 10 a.m. Pacific time. (Please note that Daylight Saving Time has not gone into effect in Europe, therefore normal time differences have not yet been adjusted.)

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.