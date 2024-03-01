Beware the Ides of March: Juventus’ season is on the brink

One month ago, I wrote a piece arguing that the rise of Kenan Yildiz, Juventus’ 18-year-old Turkish sensation, had transformed an already-great campaign from the Old Lady into something truly special, both in the present and for the future.

I should’ve listened to myself and that damned Marvell poem I’m always quoting —

But at my back I always hear Time’s wingèd chariot hurrying near; And yonder all before us lie Deserts of vast eternity.

Time’s chariot has indeed thundered ruthlessly on in one month. After a disastrous February ended with a miraculous stoppage-time goal from Daniele Rugani against Frosinone, a game in which the team played terrifically terrible for most of the contest, the road is considerably tougher for March.

With the alarming injuries of Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot decimating the squad’s most tenuous unit and the practice knock courtesy of Alex Sandro that might put Federico Chiesa out for Napoli, all kinds of alarm bells should be going off. Given the availability sheet, the team’s recent form, and the dropped points in February, claiming that Juventus’ season is teetering on the brink of an epic meltdown is no hyperbole.

A depressing game of best-case, worst-case March

Before the injuries to McKennie and Rabiot, I would’ve told you that the worst-case scenario for Juventus in March was something like two points. Two losses against Napoli and Lazio away, and two terribly disappointing home draws to Atalanta and Genoa. After the injuries, though, the situation is much more precarious.

If absolutely everything goes right, what’s the best-case scenario for these four games? This is maybe even scarier, because even if I get my head to wrap itself around things going “right” for this club after the recent omens, all I can foresee is maybe two wins: one against Genoa of course, one other victory, and then maybe two draws. All in all, eight points out of 12 would probably feel like a resounding success after February.

In truth, we’ll probably see something in the middle of these two scenarios. We’ll find out how things kick off in a matter of days.

Well, Charly, now’s your chance

One good thing might come out of this stretch, though: Charly Alcaraz is going to see the field a lot, which means Cristiano Giuntoli and co. will get plenty of data and eye proof for a fair evaluation. If either McKennie or Rabiot is out for an extended amount of time, that loan fee isn’t looking so cumbersome, either. I shudder to think about the midfield we’d be fielding if Giuntoli hadn’t acquired Charly from Southampton in January.

As things stand, Max Allegri has these options as actual midfielders: Charly, Fabio Miretti, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Manuel Locatelli, and possibly Joseph Nonge from the kiddos squad. One figures that Allegri might use Andrea Cambiaso in the midfield, too.

Still, no matter what combination you come up with in your head, there are really questionable ramifications. We’re going to see one if not both of Filip Kostic and Timothy Weah, who have both been struggling. Miretti has been struggling. Locatelli, famously divisive, is no paragon of consistency even with rose-colored glasses on. And the rest are just completely inexperienced.

Charly will play, and he’ll probably play a lot. Now’s his chance to make a statement.

What’s at stake for Max Allegri

I really, really don’t want Max to leave Juventus in a bad way. His reputation and standing with the fans has waxed and waned over the years, and just when you felt like Allegri 2.0 was starting to salvage Allegri 1.0’s standing, February happened.

As improbable as it feels right now, there’s still plenty of time to retain a top-four spot and even solidify second place. If Allegri were to just hold that, then I feel like there might be the perfect balance of good will and success for the club and manager to part ways realizing that he has done a commendable job in a very difficult situation. With the Scudetto all but out of reach, in my mind the chances of all parties involved being happy with another year of Allegri seem more distant each day, even with the financial situation.

What nobody wants to see is this thing go over on its head. After the abject display of February, though, that’s in the realm of possibility. If the Old Lady only manages one or two points over the next four fixtures, a run by the fourth- through sixth-place teams will put Juventus on its heels in the final stretch of the season. If the campaign cratered to a fifth-place or worse finish after the padding Juventus had in the table at the end of January, I fear Allegri will be remembered just as much for choking that position as for the earlier Scudetti.

As difficult as March looks, April and May are not exactly cakewalks. You’ve got the Coppa Italia semifinal against Lazio, plus remaining games against Fiorentina, Milan, Roma, and Bologna, all of which are gunning to climb up the table into European play. Max has his back against the wall with the roster; it’s truly do or die for the Bianconeri.