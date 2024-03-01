February’s Monthly Juventus Thoughts: Broken Defense

Juventus, and Italian football in general, has always been known for its solid defense. The foundation of a title-winning team is built on clean sheets and not giving away many (dangerous) chances. Defense first; everything else comes later.

This season, Juventus has been very good at defending and remains the second-best defense in the league. But February was a month in which we saw an alarming decline in the one thing Juventus has been so good at. Remarkably, 31% (6/19) of the total goals conceded in the league this season came in February.

With only one victory in four games to talk about, let’s see where it all went wrong over the past month.

Not great, Bob!

We kicked off February with an absolute must-win game against Inter. As we discussed during the preview, it has been a long time since we’ve truly had to win a game at all costs, and this was one such game. Lose and the title race was, especially based on Inter’s relentless form, effectively over.

And lose we did.

While the Bianconeri did well to make the game a tight contest, Inter was a class above and controlled the game comfortably. Even though Inter won by only one goal — an unfortunate Federico Gatti own goal that Marcus Thuram likely would have scored anyway — they could and probably should have scored more. We have Wojciech Szczesny to thank for two stunning saves — one to deny Nicolo Barella and another to prevent Marko Arnautovic from scoring — that ensured that the scoreline remained at just 1-0. It was a reminder that despite Juve’s impressive run of form and surprising title challenge, it remains a work in progress for Max Allegri and his staff.

While we can forgive Juventus for losing to the best team in Italy this season, there was simply no excuse for what happened in the subsequent home game against Udinese. The visitors took a shock lead when Alex Sandro tried to clear a cross from a free kick but his half-hearted clearance only landed at the feet of Udinese defender Lautaro Giannetti, who gratefully took his chance to score the only goal of the game. Allegri’s team huffed and puffed and took lots of shots but we were, at the end of the day, simply not good enough: 1-0.

You know things are bad when a player from Hellas Verona, the team with the league’s third-worst attack, scores a once-in-a-lifetime stunner of a goal against you that is a contender for goal of the season. In the Bianconeri’s subsequent game against Hellas Verona, Michael Folorunsho scored an incredible volley to put his team ahead in the 11th minute. Dusan Vlahovic equalized from the penalty spot after defender Jackson Tchatchoua handled the ball in the box.

Dutch attacker Tijani Noslin put his team back in the lead after a clever finish from a tight angle that went through Szczesny’s legs. Thankfully, Juventus equalized a few minutes later, but we have Hellas defender Juan Cabal to thank for that. He made a critical error when he played the ball straight to Manuel Locatelli deep inside his own half. The Italian quickly passed to Adrien Rabiot, who scored with a neat finish in the far corner. Federico Chiesa had the chance to win the game in the last minute, but a frustrating 2024 continued for the Italian winger as goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo saved his shot. Final score: 2-2.

Life started far better in the home game against Frosinone. Weston McKennie continued his phenomenal season with an assist to Vlahovic for his goal in the third minute. It came after McKennie executed a beautiful first touch and almost immediately passed to setup the goal. But as I mentioned earlier, it was a month characterized by woeful defending, and this game was no different. Walid Cheddira equalized for the visitors thanks to a bullet header after ghosting away from Andrea Cambiaso for just enough time to score. Frosinone then took a shock lead after Marco Brescianini scored from a simple counterattack that cut through Juventus’ struggling defense.

Vlahovic scored his second goal through an inch-perfect curling shot into the far corner to round off an eventful opening 30 minutes of the game. McKennie again gave the assist, which made him Juventus’ leading assist-giver for the season (seven total, five in the league). Remarkably, every one of his assists in the league have been to Vlahovic, thus making the McKennie-Vlahovic combination the most popular goalscoring combination in the league! There’s a sentence I never thought I would write in my life.

Here’s another sentence I never thought I would write: from a corner, Vlahovic headed the ball to the back post where Daniele Rugani popped up to score the winning goal in the 95th minute. His striker’s finish from a tight angle just about squeezed through the goalkeeper’s legs for the winner. A dramatic 3-2 victory to end a miserable month on a high note.

Juventus Women

The calendar was extremely condensed in February for Juventus Women, as the team played a remarkable five games in two weeks. First up, a crunch match away against league leaders AS Roma. Unfortunately, the Romans got revenge for their Supercoppa loss a month earlier by beating Juventus 3-1. Manuela Giugliano scored from the penalty spot after Lineth Beerensteyn fouled Benedetta Glionna in the box. Goals from Evelyne Viens and Elena Linari allowed the hosts to extend their lead, although Lindsey Thomas grabbed a consolation goal in the final minute of the match.

Juventus got back to winning ways after beating Sampdoria 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. After winning the first leg 4-0, the team clearly took its foot off the gas for this game. Cristiana Girelli scored the game’s only goal in the 19th minute to help the Bianconere book a semi-final against Fiorentina.

Joe Montemurro’s team made it two consecutive wins in all competitions with a big 5-0 home victory against Como. Maelle Garbino opened the scoring early in the game and Girelli followed that up with two additional goals. Lisa Boattin, who recently extended her contract till 2026, grabbed a goal as well and Thomas finished a great day for the team with a tidy goal in the 85th minute.

Juventus comfortably beat Inter 2-0 in the Derby d’Italia to continue its winning streak. The Nigerian Jennifer Echegini (who, like me, was born in the Netherlands) continued her great start to life in Italy with two quickfire goals in the seventh and 14th minute. That early start was all the team needed to seal a solid victory against their fifth-placed rivals.

In the final game of the month and the regular season, Juventus comfortably beat Napoli 4-1 at home. Girelli scored a penalty early in the game to open the scoring and Thomas doubled the lead ten minutes later. Julia Grosso scored a few seconds before the half time whistle to effectively decide the game before the break. Although the Bianconere took it easy in the second half, Thomas scored her second and the team’s fourth goal in the 90th minute.

Unfortunately, Marija Banusic scored a late, late penalty to prevent the clean sheet that would have been the perfect celebration for goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin’s contract extension.

Attack as a form of defense

As mentioned earlier, the Juventus defense struggled badly in February. But while it’s tempting to only focus on and criticize the defensive players of the team, perhaps our attackers should also take some responsibility for the team’s struggles in February.

The lack of attacking threats during games last month — in sharp contrast to the goal feast of January — meant that the defense was constantly under pressure from the opposition. In various games in February, the only shots on target the team had were often the goals (and maybe one or two additional shots on target) and we only scored five goals in four games. If the team is creating so little on the opposition’s side of the pitch, then it naturally follows that the ball is going to spend an uncomfortable amount of time on our side of the field.

Broadly speaking, there are two schools of thought when it comes to defending. The more “modern” perspective is that you defend by attacking and having the ball as much as possible — see Pep Guardiola and co. If you’re attacking then by definition you don’t have to defend (as much). On the contrary, Italians have a more traditional footballing philosophy regarding defending. A team defends without the ball and accepts that it will have little to no possession. They deny the opposition’s attacks by working as a unit, making great tackles, and never making defensive mistakes.

The risk of the traditional approach is that you’re relying on your defenders/defensive unit to be absolutely world class. It’s fine if they are indeed so, but when they’re not then conceding possession all the time is asking for trouble.

Man for man, we don’t have a world class defense but we’ve conceded so little this season because of the strength of the defensive unit. That unit broke down badly last month but given that the attackers created so little and are the first line of defense, they should take some responsibility for last month’s (defensive) struggles.