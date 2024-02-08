Alcaraz says he’s comfortable both as a midfielder and as a false nine

Juventus weren’t particularly active during the January transfer window, but did make a significant move right at the end of the month bringing in Argentine youth international midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton in England.

The youngster had caught the eye last season playing in the Premier League with the Saints, and has maintained that form this season in the Championship. Earlier today, the player was officially unveiled during a press conference and the 21-year-old spoke to the media.

Asked about his first impressions of the club and his debut as he got thrown on in the late stages of the defeat at Inter Milan over the weekend, he said -

“I’ve been here for a week, I’m happy and I’m doing well. I’m training with the group, who gave me an excellent welcome. My debut in the match against Inter didn’t go well in terms of the result, but it allowed me to break the ice with a big match. It’s a shame about the scoreline, but we’re already focused on Monday evening’s match.”

While he has already shown that he can play anywhere in the middle, what would he say is his best position on the pitch?

“I have played in various positions in the past. I feel comfortable both as a midfielder and as a false nine. Now I’m in the process of adapting: the coach tried me as a right-sided midfielder, but in general I’m willing to play in any position. I hate losing - even in training, I always want to win, I always want to win trophies, this is my attitude. I feel great trust from the coach, and I will try to repay it.”

In just the space of one year he has gone from the Argentine first division to the Premier League and now at the Bianconeri.

“At Racing they were very formative years, I was lucky enough to make my debut with a great Argentine club. In England I experienced comparisons with top footballers, all of this allowed me to increase my physical strength and now I think I have the characteristics to express myself at my best in Italy. I feel prepared for this new challenge.”

Who would he say is his playing idol, and who has been compared with in terms of playing style?

“I can only be pleased to have been associated with great champions of Juventus’s history. I know I have to do well, I want my name to be remembered here. As a kid my inspiration was Cristiano Ronaldo, so wearing this shirt is a dream come true. I always chose Juventus when I played PlayStation, if they didn’t let me I got angry. “Arturo Vidal was a huge success in black and white, the comparison with him flatters me. My task now is to work according to my potential, I want to achieve great results. I just have to think about myself.”

What have been his thoughts of his new teammates and the make-up of the squad?