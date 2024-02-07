Reports: Federico Chiesa recovers, but Dusan Vlahovic is still a doubt to face Udinese

For the most part, Juventus and injuries hadn’t necessarily been a whole lot of a worry over the last couple of months. But that all changed after the loss to Inter Milan over the weekend, with two of Juve’s biggest names suddenly dealing with issues and having to go to the place where nobody really wants to become a regular visitor at, J Medical.

Now that it’s been a couple of days, there appears to be some positive developments when it comes to Federico Chiesa, but not so much with his partner in crime, Dusan Vlahovic.

According to multiple reports out of Italy, Chiesa has recovered from the minor injury to his foot that he had coming out of last Sunday’s Derby d’Italia and trained with the group at Continassa on Wednesday. That means Chiesa, according to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, should be available to start against Udinese this coming Monday night at the Allianz Stadium. (Chiesa’s status has improved so much so that La Gazetta dello Sport is already predicting that Juve’s No. 7 will be in the starting lineup against Udinese.)

The news isn’t as positive for Vlahovic, who underwent scans at J Medical on Monday for an overload in the adductor of the right thigh. The Serbian striker was only able to do individual work away from the group on Wednesday and still very much remains a doubt to face Udinese.

#Chiesa ha lavorato in gruppo, sta bene e con l’Udinese ci sarà

#Vlahovic ha lavorato a parte e resta da valutare per la sfida di lunedì — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) February 7, 2024

With Arek Milik back from serving his one-game suspension over the weekend and Juventus’ opponent on Monday night being a Udinese side that is currently just outside the relegation zone, Vlahovic missing this game isn’t necessarily a massive hit to Max Allegri’s chances of picking up the win. The overall concern is just how long this injury could keep him out for knowing that leg injuries and Vlahovic haven’t exactly gone well over the last year or so.

The odds say that Vlahovic is probably out for Monday’s game and possibly Hellas Verona the next Saturday if Allegri decides to play things super safe. (And that is a luxury you can have when you’ve got just one game every five or six days.)

Let’s just hope that another striker doesn’t pick up an injury because then that’s when things start to get interesting with Moise Kean still very much out for the immediate future.