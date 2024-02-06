Reports: Chiesa, Vlahovic are doubts to face Udinese; Perin could miss up to a month

If Juventus losing to league leaders Inter Milan in Sunday night’s matchup of first place against second place wasn’t enough, it’s not like the team news coming out of it has been any better.

So, to add insult to injury, we’ve got ... uh ... injuries.

According to multiple reports out of Italy, both Federico Chiesa (ugh) and Dusan Vlahovic (ugh again) underwent test at J Medical on Monday morning after reporting injuries after the Derby d’Italia loss to Inter the night before. Vlahovic, according to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti, is dealing with an overload in the adductor of the right thigh, while Chiesa has swelling in his right foot, although he is reportedly in better shape than he was in the first couple of hours after Juve left the San Siro.

That has left both players as a doubt for next Monday’s home matchup against Udinese, although Chiesa seems like the one who could see his status improve as the week goes on.

As the cherry on top, Juventus backup goalkeeper Mattia Perin picked up what the club described as a “slight trauma to his right knee” during training on Monday. While Juve’s injury update for Perin said he will begin his rehabilitation process “with the aim of resuming activity in the next few days,” Tuttosport suggest that he could miss three or four weeks with his new knee injury.

Infermeria #Juve, Vlahovic e Chiesa al JMedical: l'esito degli esami https://t.co/ei9bm8xLXZ — Tuttosport (@tuttosport) February 5, 2024

So not only did Juventus lose their biggest domestic fixture in years, but now their leading scorer is hurt and arguably their most dangerous attacking weapon is dealing with another minor ailment that could force him to miss time. Throw in that Perin is injured as well — which is eased a little by the simple fact that Juve’s month of February won’t be filled with European fixtures like other teams in the top four in Serie A — and that’s not exactly a good day of news on the day after a really tough and disappointing loss.

The worry when it comes to Vlahovic is that not only will he miss time and his run of good form is going to suddenly be zapped away, but also that this injury in his thigh is one that could potentially linger. So much of his improved for the last couple of months was that he was healthy, confident and able to use his physicality and strength more than he had been. But now that he’s injured and there’s no real timetable for how long he might be out for, we just don’t know how much this might impact the next few weeks as the stretch run of the Serie A season gets closer and closer.

With Perin out for the next three or four weeks in all likelihood, Juve will likely call up a keeper from the Next Gen or primavera side to provide depth as the No. 3 keeper. Although, considering one of the previous options, Giovanni Garofani, is out with a long-term injury and the Next Gen squad is fighting to stay out of the Serie C-Group B relegation zone, so they might not want to see their current starter, Giovanni Daffara, get called up as a simple insurance policy.