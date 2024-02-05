Allegri: Inter always the favourites, Juventus need more experience

Juventus’ loss on Sunday night at Inter Milan appeared to sound the death knell for any Scudetto challenge, but coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted that the result was no surprise to him.

“We knew it was a difficult match. The first half was balanced, they scored this goal, we missed one with Vlahovic. “It opened up after the break and was more entertaining to watch too, as they are dangerous when they go on the counter-attack. We must improve, but I can only congratulate my lads for what they did.”

He went on to add -

“We did not expect to be in this position in June, as Inter and Juve were coming off very different campaigns. We are pleased to be doing so well, angry about this defeat, but I always said Inter were the favourites for the Scudetto and I stand by that. “If we do well to win a few games and stay close to them, that’s good. Milan are in the mix too and the unexpected is always around the corner.”

Allegri chose to give Kenan Yildiz the start alongside Dusan Vlahovic with Federico Chiesa still on his way back from injury.

“I thought about Chiesa with Yildiz, but the game could’ve been broken up even more. Chiesa only had two training sessions and I didn’t want to risk him. We had some favourable situations, including at the end with a fine cross.”

Juve were less than effective in the final third, with passes going awry to not only end promising chances but also allow Inter a way to counter at pace.