The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 206: Juve can’t keep pace with Inter at San Siro

It was a night in which Juventus could have made quite a midseason statement by beating both their arch-rivals and the team that just jumped over them in the Serie A standings.

It turned out to be a night Juve probably want to forget.

Juventus’ 1-0 loss to Inter was a serious blow to the Bianconeri’s title aspirations, now looking a four-point deficit in the face and the simple fact out there that the current league leaders also have a game in hand. We don’t know how that game in hand will go, but we do know this: Juve, who saw a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end Sunday night, now need serious help if they want to be in the same position they could have taken with a win over Inter.

Instead, it was Inter playing the better game, just like they have for much of the 2023-24 season, and riding that performance to all three points.

On Episode 206 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways — including how Andrea Cambiaso “chose” to have one of his worst games of the season against Inter on Sunday, how the Scudetto race (as of now) appears to be over, and how the battle of the center backs and out on the wings proved to be vital.

So, yeah. About that Juventus performance against Inter...

Did Max Allegri get his tactics wrong? Or was the bad performance against Inter simply down to the players imply playing poorly? OR BOTH?!

Social media questions — including why Juve couldn’t keep up with Inter, what could change in the starting lineup as the same players continue to struggle, if it’s time to simply consider changing to a back four, and if the big run of a goal scoring numbers in January was a flash in the pan or will Allegri go back to his conservative ways?

