Juventus 0 - Inter Milan 1: Initial reaction and random observations

Facing the Scudetto favorite on their home field was always going to be a challenging affair for Juventus on Sunday night. That means a repeat of a performance like we saw in the first Derby d’Italia or even last weekend from Max Allegri’s squad wasn’t going to bode well.

That’s why the hope was that Juve, coming off a very impressive month of January before they dropped points against Empoli in Turin, could seriously try and give Inter a run for their money.

Turns out, that those hopes ... yeah, they were dashed rather quickly.

Allegri did his damndest to corto muso it up in what proved to be a very cagey kind of first half, one in which Juventus couldn’t do much going forward. Even things opening up much more in the second half couldn’t equal any sort of success against one of the toughest defenses in Europe to score against. That meant the one time that the ball did find the back of the net, a Federico Gatti own goal late in the first half, proved to be the difference in Inter’s 1-0 win over Juventus at the San Siro that now gives the current Serie A leaders plenty of breathing room at the top of the table — and the chance for even more knowing that they have a game in hand.

The performance that Juventus laid out there did not match the one of their opponent, and Inter certainly could have added onto their lead in the second half if not for a pair of world-class saves from Wojciech Szczesny on two of the Nerazzurri’s best scoring chances of the night.

It was a different story in attack for Juventus, who struggled in the final third to both connect passes from the very first minute until the last. And when they did actually connect in the final third, it’s not like they were peppering the Inter goal whatsoever, giving Yann Sommer quite the quiet night after being one of his team’s heroes last weekend.

Juve finished with one shot on target. One. It came in the 72nd minute. And that one was a slow dribbler off the left foot of Dusan Vlahovic from just outside the box. The xG of that shot? 0.07. That’s not great.

Yet that kinda summed up Juventus’ night going forward. For every Gatti shot that whizzed just wide of the Inter goal, there’s a whole lot of crosses from a handful of Juve players that resulted in absolutely nothing. Or a handful of flicks and combination attempts that didn’t connect. Or dribble attempts that ran right into an Inter player or two.

Once Juventus fell behind by a goal eight minutes before halftime, they needed to suddenly ramp things up after Allegri set things quite deep to begin the game. The second half was much more open — Juve actually outshot Inter 10-6 — but again, it’s not like Sommer was called into action time and time again.

Instead, we saw Inter manager Simone Inzaghi set things up to see the game out as the second half went on and his players executed it perfectly. As much as Juventus needed some sort of breakthrough, they just couldn’t find it. That’s in part their own fault, but it’s also simply down to the fact that Inter — especially when playing with the lead in the second half — were defending pretty damn well, too.

Allegri set this up for a 1-0 win over a draw and got burned by it. That was certainly a big decision when you’re playing against the highest-scoring team in the league that just so happens to have two of the most in-form strikers that Serie A has to offer.

There’s so much of the season left that you can’t officially declare the Scudetto race over. But when you consider the fact that the deficit is now four points and Inter have a game in hand, a loss to your direct rival for the title just makes it feel that way.

Simply put, even getting back to the top of the table won’t be easy now. It was never going to be easy, per se. Now, though, it’s going to take both Juve being near-perfect the rest of the way and some major help along the way.

And just the way things have gone the last eight days makes it all the worse.

Juventus could have gone into Sunday night’s game with the Serie A lead. Instead, thanks in large part to Arek Milik getting sent off and putting his team behind the 8 ball for well over an hour, Juve dropped points against Empoli, a team that hadn’t done much of anything right for the previous three months. They followed it up with this kind of performance against the best team in the league — which, no matter how you slice it, is going to be a tough ask even when Inter aren’t at their high-flying best.

But this loss now makes the chances of seriously giving Inter a run for their money into the spring is even more of an uphill battle. Maybe they get back into a very close race, I dunno, but this just feels like a major punch to the gut on a night where Juve could have announced themselves as a big-time threat to the team everybody expects to win the title.

