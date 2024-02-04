Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Inter Milan

The big night is here. The big night in which Juventus can show that they can hang with everybody’s Scudetto favorite is here. And they can do it on said favorite’s home field.

This is Juventus’ chance to slay Inter Milan on their home turf.

This is Juventus’ chance to win the Derby d’Italia and retake first place in the table to begin the month of February and put even more heat on Inter.

Tonight, at a sold out San Siro, this is Juventus’ chance to show this title challenge is for real.

No more time for the talk or the hype in the Italian press. (Although, the sports pages have focused a whole lot on another Exor-owned asset for much of the last few days for very obvious reasons. “Hello, Lewis...” like his soon-to-be teammate said last year.) Now is the time in which Juventus and Inter face one another with first place on the line at the San Siro in the 2023-24 season’s second and final Derby d’Italia. All of one point separates the two sides, which means a Juventus win would see them jump over their arch-rivals again and into first place.

It’s been a while since Juve and Max Allegri will have been atop the Serie A table this late into a season. And to do so, they will need one heck of an effort because the team they’re facing on this night is a very, very good one. So let us hope that Allegri has his team ready to go because beating Inter is always fun. Plus, doing it at the San Siro is even better.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Djaló, Miretti, Weah, Alcaraz, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Chiesa, Iling-Junior.

Inter Milan starting XI (3-5-2: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez .

Inter Milan bench: Di Gennaro, Audero, Dumfries, Sensi, De Vrij, Arnautovic, Klaassen, Frattesi, Buchanan, Asllani, Carlos Augusto, Bisseck, Sanchez.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.