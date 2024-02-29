Paul Pogba banned for four years from football for positive doping test

Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (NADO) handed Paul Pogba a four-year ban from competitive football for failing a doping test in August 2023. He tested positive for the compound DHEA — or Dehydroepiandrosterone — which is “a hormone that your body produces in the adrenal gland and helps produce other hormones, such as testosterone and estrogen.”

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.” — Paul Pogba

Pogba requested a counter-analysis (B sample) in the hopes that it would overturn the validity of the first test. Unfortunately, that test also came back positive in October 2023. Today’s news is the official verdict that Pogba receives as a result of his doping violation.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations. As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.” — Paul Pogba

The ban officially starts from the date of the failed test, which means that Pogba won’t be able to return to competitive football until August 2027. He’ll be 34 years old then.

Pogba has confirmed that he will appeal the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as is his legal right to do so. In the meantime, it’s uncertain what his status as a Juventus player will be as he appeals this decision.

At the time of writing, Juventus has not released any official comments on the news of Pogba’s ban.

This story will be updated as more news is released.