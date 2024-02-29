The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 212: Juve head to Naples in search of back-to-back wins

When Juventus made the trip to Naples about 14 months ago, the context of the meeting was very easy to figure out: first place against second place with the team chasing looking to make a big-time statement. That didn’t go nearly as well as we had hoped, with Napoli getting a signature blowout win in a season in which they ran away with the Serie A title.

Now, in Juve’s first trip back to Naples since that emphatic 5-1 beatdown at the hands of the now-reigning champs, the context of the matchup have changed drastically.

Juventus are still in second place heading into Sunday night’s showdown, but Napoli can’t stay the same. Sure, they are coming off a 6-1 dismantling of Sassuolo on Wednesday night — something we didn’t know when we recorded this episode, by the way — but they are still sitting in ninth place as Juve gets set to head to southern Italy.

This is the first game in a month of March that will be incredibly vital when it comes to Juventus solidifying their place as a top four side with the home stretch of the season quickly approaching.

