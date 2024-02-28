Manu’s Grab Bag: Cardiac Win

Juventus won a match in the month of February!

Hooray!

Sure, it had to come on a last-gasp score by Daniele Rugani of all people, but after their absolute horrid month, I’ll take three points in any way shape or form I can get them. Frosinone was as lively as a team in their position had any right of being, but Juventus got the job done ultimately with a 3-2 victory that, thanks to results elsewhere, brought their advantage over third-place AC Milan to four points.

Thank God this month is over.

Let’s cook.

MVP: Dusan Vlahovic

Two goals and an assist for the big Serbian striker in a game in which he did pretty much everything in his power to give Juventus the win. After a couple of rough games, he picked right back where he left off and got himself another brace to add to his tally.

He’s quietly at 15 goals this season and has a decent chance to get himself back into the 20s — which would either tie or break his previous personal single-season record of 21 he set at Fiorentina during his breakout 2020-21 season.

(Technically his best Serie A season was the 2021-22 campaign in which he scored 24 between Fiorentina and Juventus, but I’m only considering full seasons with the same club for this. Why? No real reason, but it feels cleaner, it’s my column, and I make the rules.)

It’s also worth mentioning that as much as this current system doesn’t do him a ton of favors, Vlahovic has shown a keen ability to evolve and play within the system more and more as the season goes along. He’s still liable to miss a good chance here and there, but he’s becoming much more clinical in front of goal and has beefed his hold-up game and defensive chops.

I’ve often said that the difference between a good player and a great player is the ability to thrive in different circumstances and systems. Vlahovic has proved so far this season that he has the potential to become that great player we all want him to be.

Runner Up: Weston McKennie – Another guy having a quietly excellent season, McKennie now has five assists in Serie A and was fundamental in this game for Juventus. His shoulder injury is as delicate as any other in the squad and it’s going to be interesting to see how the team manages without a guy that has played 88% (!!!) of all available minutes for Juventus this season.

Adrien Rabiot’s Black and White Day

Adrien Rabiot has now played 200 games for Juventus — which feels absolutely insane, but it’s true. He’s been in bianconero since 2019 even if it’s hard to believe. His stint has run the gamut from disaster to kind of disappointing to low-key decent to legitimately great to vice-captain of the club and his 200th game was kind of a microcosm of that.

Similarly to McKennie, he’s been an absolute lynchpin this year, playing 82% of all available minutes, and despite not equaling his numbers last season he has been mostly reliable for Juventus. Yet, in what should have been a celebratory afternoon for the French International, he suffered a dislocated toe early on that directly ended up hurting his team as his gimpy defense allowed a Frosinone goal only for him to be subbed out immediately after.

Both Rabiot and McKennie are polarizing figures for Juventus this season and whether or not the fact that they have been immovable starters speaks more about their level of talent or the overall level of talent of the club is a different article entirely, but without them Juventus is going to have to rely on huge question marks for a huge game against defending champions Napoli next weekend.

Speaking of which …

Thin

With confirmation coming of their absence for this weekend, these are the available midfielders for Juventus:

Manuel Locatelli

Fabio Miretti

Carlos Alcaraz

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia

Joseph Nonge

That’s it. That’s the list.

Outside of Locatelli, do you feel at all confident about any of the other guys on that list to start a game at Naples? Nicolussi Caviglia and Nonge are untested to put it lightly. Miretti has struggled to make a difference in his second full year with the senior team and has not found consistency when he’s been on the field. While newcomer Alcaraz has looked good in limited playing time, he still hasn’t started a game and it’d be hard to rely on him as a lynchpin with so few minutes at Juventus under his belt.

And sure, Napoli has been a letdown this season, but going to southern Italy is always a dicey proposition. And despite their tire fire of a year they still have a bunch of talented players and we can’t assume this is going to be an easy game.

Despite the over-performance of this team in the first half of the season, moments like these are a good reminder of how far this current iteration of Juventus is from a top team when it comes to depth in the squad.

Parting Shot of the Week

After starting the month with so much hope, February ends with Juventus very clearly out of the title race but still holding on to second place of the league thanks to this win.

We thought that Serie A this season was essentially a race between Inter Milan and Juventus, with a clear gap between them and the other top teams. That gap remains, but Juventus are now far closer to the other teams rather than they are to the clear-cut favorite in Inter Milan.

I still don’t think a collapse that results in them dropping out of a Champions League spot for next season is on the horizon, but it is telling that a large segment of fans see that as more likely than the exciting title chase we thought was going to happen.

See you Sunday.