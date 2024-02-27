Report: Rabiot, McKennie set to miss Napoli clash, return dates still unknown

As much as Juventus’ win over Frosinone on Sunday afternoon hopefully helped ease some of the disappointment that February brought, there was also the reality that an already shorthanded midfield was likely to be down two regulars for at least the next week or two.

Juve manager Max Allegri confirmed that Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie suffered a dislocated toe and shoulder dislocation, respectively, after the win over Frosinone. And scans the two players underwent Monday at J Medical have confirmed those notions.

However, the timetable for their respective returns still seems a bit of an unknown.

What we do know is that the chances of Rabiot and McKennie — who are both in the top five when it comes to minutes played on Juventus’ roster — making the trip to Naples and being able to play against Napoli this weekend is virtually next to none, according to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti. Beyond that, though, is still up in the air, with Allegri suddenly facing a roster crunch in midfield that leaves him very little options for an unknown period of time as Juventus head into a month of March that is looking far from routine.

Gli accertamenti di oggi hanno confermato il quadro di ieri: #Rabiot: lussazione falange primo dito piede destro. #McKennie: lussazione alla spalla sinistra. Sicuramente a Napoli non ci saranno e per il completo recupero si vedrà più avanti — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) February 26, 2024

So, for the record, it is looking like Allegri will be without the following midfielders for a trip to southern Italy this weekend: Rabiot, McKennie, Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. Those last two are no surprise and it’s been that way for months now, but it just shows you what kind of situation Juve are going to be in heading into a game that could very well be a tone setter heading into a top four clash seven days later with Atalanta.

The absence of McKennie — who has separated his shoulder before — and Rabiot almost certainly means that Carlos Alcaraz will make his first Juve start against Napoli. Beyond that, though, it’s anybody’s guess which direction Allegri will take things.

It feels like it would be a choice in how Allegri wants to use Andrea Cambiaso. Do you play him inside where McKennie had been playing and then field Timothy Weah out wide on the right? Or do you keep Cambiaso out wide opposite Filip Kostic like has been the case for much of the last few months and bring in Fabio Miretti into the starting lineup.

Either way, you’re bringing a player in Weah or Miretti who are far from their best form at the moment. Miretti, especially, barely played during Juventus’ brutal month of February, getting just three minutes off the bench against Inter on Feb. 4 before being an unused sub against Udinese, Hellas Verona and Frosinone.