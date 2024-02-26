Allegri irate about Juventus defending in late win over Frosinone

Juventus took an early lead, relinquished that to go behind, and then not only leveled but also got the winner deep into time added on to put away stubborn Frosinone in Sunday's early fixture.

A brace from Dusan Vlahovic was capped by defender Daniele Rugani slotting home from a narrow angle off a late corner with the final whistle close ensured the hosts broke their four-game winless streak and would stretch their lead over AC Milan in third place to four points.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri explained why he was irate at times during the game.

“We must return to defending differently. We conceded six goals in the first half in the last seven matches. It was too easy to score for them today. “On the second goal. Rabiot was injured, so we should have been smart enough to stop the play. “We didn’t defend well in the first half. We were too stretched. They pressed high so we struggled a bit. We were more aggressive in the second half and they dropped a little, but games last 90 minutes, so when the opponents are on the same level physically, we must be strong enough and avoid conceding. “We must work hard and return to doing what we used to do. We’ll try to reverse the trend. These are three important points in the race for the top four.”

Midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie both picked up injuries, with the latter also feeding Vlahovic both times to jump into a team leading seven assists before leaving the game.

“We have other players too. Rabiot and McKennie have been important to us. We’ll see when they will be available, but surely, we’ll line up the right team for a good performance in Naples next week.”

Vlahovic has been in sparkling form recently, and added another two goals to his total as well as setting up Rugano for a winner.

“Dusan is doing well. Some time ago, he was always irritable, he was anxious to score. Now, he is much more balanced, he’s always involved in the game so this is important.”

Federico Chiesa unfortunately continued his indifferent run of form even as rumours about his future continue to swirl.

“There are no problems. He hasn’t been trained constantly during this period. He needs to get back in shape. He was available for the team on the pitch, so he has to remain calm because he is an important player for us and will prove it in the second part of the campaign.”

The club’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli once again indicated that the hierarchy was satisfied with Allegri’s work.