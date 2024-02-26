The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 211: Juve actually won a game in February

You’re reading the headline on this post (and podcast episode) right, folks.

Juventus actually won a game in February.

It wasn’t pretty — although the goals Juventus scored were! — but thanks to Daniele Rugani’s last-second winner in stoppage time, the month of February at last had some sort of positive ending to it with a win over Frosinone on Sunday.

It gave us at least some kind of happy feeling during a four-week run that has been anything but happy. And with bigger opponents lying in wait over the next few weeks and months, getting a win over Frosinone hopefully provides something to build off of going into March.

At least they won, man.

At least they won and didn’t drop points against another relegation battler.

On Episode 211 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how fielding Federico Chiesa as a striker experiment needs to finally come to an end, and how Juventus looked unprepared coming out of the gate against Frosinone on Sunday.

Thoughts on Juventus’ tight win over Frosinone.

With Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie both having to be subbed out injured, Juventus’ midfield is likely to be even more shorthanded than it has been for much of the season.

Federico Chiesa’s ongoing struggles have things in an interesting spot.

You can listen to Episode 211 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.