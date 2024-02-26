Rugani’s miracle goal saves Juventus from Frosinone flop

Juventus’ 2023-24 season has seen its fair share of last-gasp winners. Stoppage-time goals against Hellas Verona, Monza, and Salernitana have clinched key victories, and even Juve’s reverse fixture against Sunday’s lunchtime opponent, Frosinone, saw Juve win the game within the last 10 minutes.

On this day, Daniele Rugani made the latest entry on the chart of the cardiac kids, hitting a flicked corner first time under Frosinone keeper Michele Cerofolini with 21 seconds left in added time. The miracle winner, from the most unlikely of sources, ended Juventus’ four-game winless run and picked up three critical points for a top-four race that has suddenly become a lot tighter.

But those three points are about all Juventus should be happy about about Sunday’s game. (OK, also the performance of Dusan Vlahovic.) It was another shambolic performance against a relegation-threatened team. After a lightning-quick start, Juve spent the rest of the game’s first half hour being thoroughly dominated on their own pitch, coughing up that early lead and actually trailing for a short time before going into the half in a 2-2 tie. The team looked unfocused and, frankly, unprepared, and the second half didn’t go all that much better. Juve only really began to turn the screws on their visitors with 20 minutes to go, and they only put two shots on target, both of which came after the 80th minute.

Juve spent the majority of the day getting outplayed and outcoached. It took a miracle to beat a team that came into the day three points above the relegation zone. The result was acceptable. Everything else about the game, not so much.

There were rumors that Massimiliano Allegri was going to make a change from his 3-5-2 formation after Juve’s February skid, but he ended up standing pat. Wojciech Szczesny started in goal. Rugani replaced the injured Danilo in the back three, joining Federico Gatti and Bremer. Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic manned the wide areas, sandwiching the midfield of Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, and Adrien Rabiot. Federico Chiesa got the start with Vlahovic up front.

Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco likely surprised almost everyone by eschewing his usual 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 setups to mirror Allegri’s formation. Cerofolini was another surprise, starting only his second Serie A game of the year in place of Stefano Turati. Simone Romagnoli, Caleb Okoli, and Pol Lirola made up the defensive line, with Nadir Zortea and Emanuele Valeri serving as wing-backs. Marco Brescianini, Luca Mazzitelli, and Abdou Harroui manned the midfield, supporting the strike pair of Walid Cheddira and Juve’s starlet loanee Matias Soule.

The game’s start gave no clues as to what we were about to see. The game had just entered the third minute when Gatti found McKennie running down the right with a ball over the top. The American took one touch and then nutmegged Romagnoli with a low cross that Vlahovic met with a first-time shot from seven yards out that took a slight deflection and flew past Cerofolini’s outstretched leg and into the net to open the scoring.

Unfortunately, that was about as much of a highlight as Juventus would produce over the next half hour.

Juve immediately reverted to the scuffling team that we’ve been seeing the last few weeks. Passing looked shoddy, and the team looked as though they didn’t quite know how to deal with the unexpected formation change from Di Francesco. The visitors kept up their manager’s famous attacking mindset, and Juve weren’t able to keep them from passing amongst themselves.

It took all of 11 minutes for the Canarini to tie the score. They worked the ball methodically from the left side of the field to the right, and all the while Cheddira worked to get open in the box. He was marked at first by Gatti, who passed him off to Cambiaso when Valeri came farther inside. Cambiaso and Cheddira had a minor wrestling match in the box before separating. The striker made to get behind the defender and Cambiaso followed, but Cheddira held his run, allowing Cambiaso to move a step or two farther. This dance left him somehow completely unmarked while also technically surrounded by five Juventus players. None of the men in front of him — chiefly Rugani — made to play the ball, presumably because they assumed Cambiaso still had the Moroccan covered, and Cheddira met a cross by Zortea just in front of the penalty spot for a bullet header to even the score — his first goal since September.

Juve continued to flail, hardly coming close to making trouble for Cerofolini. They remained pinned in their own half, and before the half-hour mark things went from bad to unthinkable when Harroui was sent into Juve’s half on a throw-in and found Brescianini running free in the middle. He continued his run, got between Rugani and Kostic, and stabbed the ball into the roof of the net from 16 yards out to give Frosinone a shocking lead.

Part of the reason why Brescianini had been so open was that Rabiot had been playing gimpy after colliding with Bremer a few minutes earlier and simply couldn’t chase him. The Frenchman was replaced by Carlos Alcaraz immediately after the goal, and was subsequently diagnosed with a dislocated toe.

But the Bianconeri did manage to do something they hadn’t done recently: pick themselves up off the mat. And quickly, at that.

Frosinone had only led for five minutes before Vlahovic struck back. At first, things didn’t actually look all that good. When Alcaraz pinged a ball into the box Chiesa cushioned it down for the Serbia international, but his first touch was heavy and allowed Cerofolini to smother his shot. But Gatti kept the ball in the Frosinone half of the field, Cambiaso hit McKennie with a square ball, and the American rolled a simple pass to Vlahovic, who stopped it with his first shot and curled it in at the back post with his second, all of 12 seconds after his miss.

Brescianini put a scare into the crowd minutes later when he flew a shot just over the bar. Alcaraz showed some confidence in his shot, firing two long-distance attempts, but neither one was well-executed, and the teams went into the half deadlocked.

Frosinone came out swinging again in the second half, but Juve eventually settled in, although they didn’t quite put Frosinone under siege. Juve still created a few half-decent opportunities. Vlahovic had an opportunity early in the half on a corner kick, but a defender got a glancing touch to it before it got there, throwing off the aim of his own header. Rugani hit a volley on another corner that hit Alcaraz, who was on the ground after going up for the initial delivery. Only a few minutes later, Vlahovic nicked the ball off Mazzitelli and sent Chiesa into the box in a perfect position for him to go to the far corner, but Romagnoli got a foot to the ball as it passed him by.

Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah came on just after the hour mark for a less-than-effective Chiesa and Kostic, respectively, but Juve still couldn’t find the target. They were, however, finally starting to turn the screws and seal Frosinone into their own half. Vlahovic came ever so close to hitting the net a third time when he stretched to meet a flick from Gatti, but the ball sailed just outside the post, with the flag going up on the far side at any rate. It wasn’t until the 80th minute that Juventus finally made Cerofolini work — albeit on a long-range shot from Locatelli that went right at the keeper.

In the 82nd minute McKennie nearly ruined an excellent performance with a horrific giveaway in front of his own box, but the defense held up Soule and then the Texan made a perfectly-timed sliding tackle to deny substitute (and Juve loanee) Kaio Jorge the chance to shoot. But the tackle didn’t come without a cost: McKennie landed hard and dislocated his shoulder.

Allegri used the enforced change to go for broke, sending on Arkadiusz Milik and Samuel Iling-Junior in place of McKennie and Gatti. Juve’s moment looked like it had come in the last minute of normal time when Valeri whiffed on a long ball and gifted Weah a free run with the ball, but Vlahovic missed high after an exchange of passes with Milik. But ultimately, the striker’s performance ended better than it already was when he flicked the ball on to find Rugani and win the match.

LE PAGELLE

WOJCIECH SZCZESNY - 6. He didn’t really have a ton to do in this game. He couldn’t have done much about the goals, both of which came off major defensive breakdowns, and Frosinone only hit the target once more the entire match.

FEDERICO GATTI - 6. Bombed forward repeatedly to help the attack, and started the move for Juve’s first goal with a very nice long pass. Defensively didn’t make too many mistakes.

BREMER - 6.5. Excellent as usual at the back. No one got past him 1-on-1, and even the early booking he got looked like a relatively clean tackle. Three tackles and a pair of clearances were his headlines on the stat sheet.

DANIELE RUGANI - 7. A goal like that ups the grade. The degree of difficulty on that shot was high. Defensively he was mostly solid but not spectacular. You could make a case that he should’ve reacted to Zortea’s cross on Frosinone’s equalizer, but in the context of the whole play I don’t blame him for thinking that Cheddira was covered behind him.

ANDREA CAMBIASO - 5.5. Was active all day, had a team-high four tackles and put in a few decent balls into the box that were cleared by the defense. But I can’t give him a passing grade the way he lost Cheddira on the opener.

WESTON McKENNIE - 8. A fantastic presence the whole afternoon. Had a whopping six key passes, including assists on both of Vlahovic’s goals in the first half. He also made a pair of tackles, including the well-timed effort that cleaned up after his own mess late on. Unfortunately, his dislocated shoulder may keep him out a bit.

MANUEL LOCATELLI - 5.5. Had a pair of tackles and a clearance on defense, but he didn’t really bring enough with his passing today. He woke up a little bit later on when he started pushing further up toward goal, but it wasn’t enough to balance the early parts of the game.

ADRIEN RABIOT - NR. He’d been relatively quiet before the dislocated toe forced him out of the game. He was technically marking Brescianini on the second goal, but clearly couldn’t move at that point.

FILIP KOSTIC - 4.5. Another flaccid performance on the left side. He had decent counting numbers, including three tackles and a key pass, but those only tell half the story. He was in range of being able to stop Brescianini but got brushed off, and at one point a little later was left on the ground trying to mark on the wings. His continued presence in the starting lineup is baffling.

FEDERICO CHIESA - 5. Didn’t get into any kind of rhythm. It didn’t help that he had about three touches in the first 20 minutes of the game. He actually had three key passes and was a better touch by Vlahovic away from having a game-tying assist, but he’s simply getting stifled by the coaching staff.

DUSAN VLAHOVIC - 8. Absolutely deadly in the first half, and had a few more chances in the second. His flick on the winner was just as good and just as important. He’s a confident guy right now, and Juve’s going to need to ride that in the next few weeks.

SUBS

CARLOS ALCARAZ - 6. In his first extended action in a Juve shirt, the young midfielder did pretty well. He completed 88 percent of his passes, including four of six long passes, and would’ve had the hockey assist on the equalizer if Vlahovic had potted the first chance instead of the second. His instinct is to push forward, which is something this team can really use. He’ll likely end up forced into the starting lineup for the next few weeks, so we’ll really see what he’s made of.

KENAN YILDIZ - 5. Got overpowered at the point of attack and looked a little bit more like an 18-year-old amongst grown men than he did when he first came up. He was also a little wild, being called for three fouls in less than half an hour of work.

TIMOTHY WEAH - 5. Couldn’t find any room to work apart from the late run he was gifted by Valeri’s miss. His struggles to make an impact continue.

ARKADIUSZ MILIK - NR. In four minutes plus stoppage time he was credited with three tackles and a key pass. Busy boy.

SAMUEL ILING-JUNIOR - NR. Made a pair of key passes in his cameo, and made some excellent corner deliveries at the very end that ultimately created the winner.

MANAGER ANALYSIS

This was one of the worst coaching games I’ve seen from Max Allegri in a long time.

Frosinone came into the game only three points above the drop zone. Just six weeks ago Juventus had throttled them 4-0 in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. For reasons that are unclear, they were playing their No. 2 goalkeeper. His team had scored within two and a half minutes.

And then Allegri apparently saw that the opposing team was wearing white shirts and proceeded to treat them like Real Madrid for the next 30 minutes.

Juventus looked like a team that wasn’t prepared on Sunday. They looked like they had no idea how to contain Frosinone when they attacked or how to keep themselves in their opponents’ half of the field when they had the ball.

Allegri’s tactical and lineup choices also invite some questions. Allegri was rumored to be favoring a tactical change all week, to the point where he actually tried out a 4-3-3 formation in the public section of a training session. In front of the fans! And then he simply reverted back to what had been spinning its wheels for a month. Added to that is continued insistence on shoehorning Chiesa into a striker’s role when it clearly isn’t what he’s meant for, and not at least trying to go back to the lineup that he’s had the most success with in the position—Cambiaso starting on the left.

Speaking of that side of the field, the continued use of Kostic in the starting lineup has reached the baffling stage. It’s been weeks since Kostic has done anything that would prove otherwise. Are we just going to continue watching him do nothing for an hour before being replaced, or is it time to simply give Cambiaso or Iling-Junior the starting spot? All signs this season so far point to the latter.

LOOKING AHEAD

Things are about to take a jump in the difficulty. Napoli and Atalanta are next on the docket, the former being a trip to the Maradona, the latter a home game. After that is a second consecutive home match against Genoa before the big back-to-back with Lazio.