Juventus 3 - Frosinone 2: Delayed reaction and random observations

When Dusan Vlahovic found the back of the net less than three minutes into Sunday afternoon’s lunchtime kickoff against Frosinone, you couldn’t help but wonder if things were heading toward how they went the last time Juve faced the team they’ve entrusted with many of their young talents. No matter what kind of form Juve entered in, they were facing an opponent in even worse shape and are known to leak goals aplenty no matter who they’re playing.
Unfortunately, the Juventus of February also showed its face again.
It looked as though another lackluster effort from Juventus against a relegation battler was going to end with more dropped points in a month full of them. That was until the final minute of stoppage time, when Daniele Rugani — yes, Daniele freakin’ Rugani! — scored from the tightest of angles on one of the final kicks of the ball at the Allianz Stadium, giving Juventus a 3-2 win over Frosinone and hopefully relieving some of the pressure that has come with a month of February that has seen just about everything that can go wrong actually play out.
It was not great.
The same issues we’ve seen over this last month continued to show themselves again.
But, unlike the other games that Juventus played in February, we can say this: they actually won and got three points. This is meaningful because in their previous four games, Juve had recorded all of two points out of a possible 12.
So ... improvement?
Well, I dunno about that.
We harped on the fact that Juve’s finishing in front of goal was not great last weekend in the 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona, and it’s not like it was any better against Frosninone, my friends. Frosinone was playing with their backup goalkeeper, but it’s not like Juve did much to pepper Michele Cerofolini. Out of the 15 (!!) shots Juve had in the second half, all of two of them were actually on frame. And, as we know, one of those shots on target was Rugani’s game-winning goal in the 95th minute, so it’s not like a whole lot was happening to call Cerofolini into action on a consistent basis.
Federico Chiesa had a chance from the edge of the box that he couldn’t curl in at the far post. Kenan Yildiz had a one-time effort from just outside the 6-yard box be completely mishit. This was not the kind of showing in which you would save for the archives and file under “clinical in front of goal” or anything close to it.
But it just seems like this is where this Juve team is at right now. That’s not exactly reassuring by any means as we get set to head into a month of March where teams that are actually, you know, good are on the schedule. (Although, check out that Napoli score from Sunday and when they blew their lead. Not great, Bob!) At this point, Inter are showing no signs on slowing down, so it’s not like you can really think that there is a Scudetto race to be had. Sure, it feels like you’re settling for second or third place because of it,
At the very least, Juventus won a game when it looked like they were about to drop points once again and go complete O-fer in the month of February. Getting three points out of a possible 15 in their last five games would have been quite bad, so I’ll take a win however it comes Juve’s way at this point.
Even with a rough four-week stretch, it’s good to see there’s still some fino alla fine left in this bunch.
RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS
- Thank goodness for Daniele Rugani, huh? Didn’t expect to be saying that much this season.
- Seriously, though, that finish from Rugani was not one I would normally expect from Rugani. Maybe somebody who’s not a big center back, but not Rugani. Yet, there he was and scoring an off-balance shot from a stupid angle. This game, man, sometimes you don’t understand it and just have to find some joy in it.
- Also, just wondering if it is now unofficially written into Weston McKennie’s contract that he’s supposed to assist all of Dusan Vlahovic’s goal. Because, well, that’s what he’s doing a lot of in the last couple of months.
- The McKennie-Vlahovic combo is the top dog in Serie A this season. Didn’t expect that!
- Weston McKennie: Juventus’ leader in assists this season just like we all predicted back in August. Wes might still have a duck when it comes to goals scored this season, but at least he’s setting them up.
- I think Vlahovic likes scoring against Frosinone. Research confirms.
- That finish for the second goal from Vlahovic was especially
- It took nearly 10 minutes for me to hear Federico Chiesa’s name be called by the play-by-play announcer. That makes me sad because it just kinda shows how Chiea’s going these days.
- The second mention of Fred Church involved “Chiesa dispossessed” and that made me equally as sad.
- Always good to let a guy like Walid Cheddira who hasn’t scored since September get a wide-open header in the box to tie things up. That was just brutal marking in the box from Andrea Cambiaso. (Which is kinda ironic because just before the cross into the box was sent in Cambiaso was literally bear-hugging Cheddira like he never was going to let go. Unfortunately, he did.)
- And when it comes to Juventus’ defending on the counterattack that allowed Frosinone to take a 2-1 lead? Yeah, that was a total failure on pretty much everybody’s part. Just not good no matter who you’re playing.
- It was also pretty clear that Adrien Rabiot had absolutely no ability to move quickly to try and stop the final through ball toward the box because of his dislocated toe. Sounds pretty damn painful to me! Nice way to ring in your 200th appearance as a Juventus player.
- And who knew that Rabiot dislocating his toe would be the lesser of the dislocations that happened to a Juventus midfielder on Sunday. Let’s hope that Weston’s shoulder is OK because that’s going to be quite a crunch in midfield if both of them are out for a significant amount of time.
- On the whole, though, I guess it was good to see Carlos Alcaraz get an extended run out there. Obviously you don’t like how it came about thanks to Rabiot getting injured, but Alcaraz essentially just doubled the amount of minutes played since coming to Juventus in one afternoon. And while there were some very noticeable things he struggled with — like, you know, the accuracy of his shooting — there were also some good moments for Charly. Seeing him potentially get more playing time as a result of either midfield dislocation is going to be interesting just so we can see what he’s all about on a regular basis.
- Bremer getting a yellow card less than seven minutes into his first game back from yellow card suspension was kinda funny. Not necessary at all, but still kinda funny.
- Congrats to Filip Kostic for completing one more cross than I did on Sunday.
- I was glad to see Juve’s defense cut out all the B.S. from the first half coming out of the break. Limiting Frosinone to just two shots and an xG of 0.07 in the second half is hopefully a positive they can take out of this.
- I’m just glad they won, man. The overall performance wasn’t great and they were seconds away from dropping more points, but at least Juventus won. We haven’t said that in over a month, and the. way in which they won their last game was very different than this one. But hey, three points is three points and it’s much better than the alternative we saw all of February.
