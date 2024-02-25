Juventus 3 - Frosinone 2: Delayed reaction and random observations

When Dusan Vlahovic found the back of the net less than three minutes into Sunday afternoon’s lunchtime kickoff against Frosinone, you couldn’t help but wonder if things were heading toward how they went the last time Juve faced the team they’ve entrusted with many of their young talents. No matter what kind of form Juve entered in, they were facing an opponent in even worse shape and are known to leak goals aplenty no matter who they’re playing.

Unfortunately, the Juventus of February also showed its face again.

It looked as though another lackluster effort from Juventus against a relegation battler was going to end with more dropped points in a month full of them. That was until the final minute of stoppage time, when Daniele Rugani — yes, Daniele freakin’ Rugani! — scored from the tightest of angles on one of the final kicks of the ball at the Allianz Stadium, giving Juventus a 3-2 win over Frosinone and hopefully relieving some of the pressure that has come with a month of February that has seen just about everything that can go wrong actually play out.

It was not great.

The same issues we’ve seen over this last month continued to show themselves again.

But, unlike the other games that Juventus played in February, we can say this: they actually won and got three points. This is meaningful because in their previous four games, Juve had recorded all of two points out of a possible 12.

So ... improvement?

Well, I dunno about that.

We harped on the fact that Juve’s finishing in front of goal was not great last weekend in the 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona, and it’s not like it was any better against Frosninone, my friends. Frosinone was playing with their backup goalkeeper, but it’s not like Juve did much to pepper Michele Cerofolini. Out of the 15 (!!) shots Juve had in the second half, all of two of them were actually on frame. And, as we know, one of those shots on target was Rugani’s game-winning goal in the 95th minute, so it’s not like a whole lot was happening to call Cerofolini into action on a consistent basis.

Federico Chiesa had a chance from the edge of the box that he couldn’t curl in at the far post. Kenan Yildiz had a one-time effort from just outside the 6-yard box be completely mishit. This was not the kind of showing in which you would save for the archives and file under “clinical in front of goal” or anything close to it.

But it just seems like this is where this Juve team is at right now. That’s not exactly reassuring by any means as we get set to head into a month of March where teams that are actually, you know, good are on the schedule. (Although, check out that Napoli score from Sunday and when they blew their lead. Not great, Bob!) At this point, Inter are showing no signs on slowing down, so it’s not like you can really think that there is a Scudetto race to be had. Sure, it feels like you’re settling for second or third place because of it,

At the very least, Juventus won a game when it looked like they were about to drop points once again and go complete O-fer in the month of February. Getting three points out of a possible 15 in their last five games would have been quite bad, so I’ll take a win however it comes Juve’s way at this point.

Even with a rough four-week stretch, it’s good to see there’s still some fino alla fine left in this bunch.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS