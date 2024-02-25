Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Frosinone

The last four games Juventus have played ... yeah, they have not been very good at all. This is not breaking news, this is not any sudden development that has flipped your opinion on how things are going for Max Allegri’s squad. The month of January was pretty much great, and then things went in the tank in an absolute hurry.

So now, as we hit he final game of an awful month of February, we’re all left to wonder one thing: What the hell is next?

Well, Allegri certainly has an idea of what he would like to see this afternoon against Frosinone.

“We have only one goal: to return to victory,” Allegri said during his pre-match press conference on Saturday. “Periods like these in football happen, I’ve been through them before and the boys know it too. We have to stay calm and focused and think about the months ahead, with two big goals to achieve: qualification for the Champions League and trying to win the Coppa Italia.”

For now, it would be nice for Juve to think about what is directly in front of them, and hopefully start the steps to get back on track because this month of February has been truly awful. When you go from Scudetto contenders to completely out of the title race within the span of three weeks, that just shows you how bad it’s been. Maybe facing a team that is struggling as much as Frosinone has been over the last two or three months will do the trick, but we also said the same kind of thing when Juve played Empoli, Udinese and Hellas Verona before that — and those results say that things did not go like we had hoped.

So, at this point, who the heck actually knows what is about to take place. Juve are in a bad spot and that is no secret to anybody who’s been paying even the slightest bit of attention to them both before and after facing league leaders Inter at the start of the month.

Now, at the end of February, maybe Juve can actually get a win and try to get some sort of good vibes going into March. Because if they don’t ... yeah, I don’t even want to think about that right now.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 11:30 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 6:30 a.m. Eastern time, 3:30 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Daffara, Alex Sandro, Djaló, Miretti, Weah, Alcaraz, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Milik, Yildiz, Iling-Junior.

Frosinone starting XI (3-5-2): Cerofolini; Romagnoli, Okoli, Valeri; Lirola, Mazzitelli, Brescianini, Harroui, Zortea; Soulé, Cheddira.

Frosinone bench: TBA

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 2 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.