Juventus vs. Frosinone match preview: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch the Serie A

The good news as Juventus heads into Sunday’s lunchtime kickoff against Juventus B Frosinone is that the slate of fixtures in the month of February will be over in another 90 or so minutes of game time.

The bad news is what’s happened over these first three weeks of February.

By now, we all know the numbers that have been the end result of this suddenly terrible run of form — winless in four games, two points out of a possible 12 during that span, now nine points behind league leaders Inter Milan and just two points ahead of AC Milan in third place. Juventus’ first game of the month was a Derby d’Italia in which they could have jumped up into first place. But now, all of 20 days later, they head into another meeting with a relegation battler that’s sitting just outside the drop zone with the scope of this season having drastically changed.

And unlike last season when they had points snatched away from them by the FIGC, dropping so many points in such a short period of time is their own doing this time around.

So, what’s next?

At this point, nobody really knows.

In three of Juventus’ last four games, the opponents were ones like Juventus will be facing at Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon — at or near the bottom of the table and in pretty rough form. In those three games, Juventus did the following: draw against Empoli, loss to Udinese and, most recently, draw against Hellas Verona. On paper, these should have been games in which Juventus won and maybe even with a little bit of breathing room considering what they did against those same types of opponents just one month earlier in January. But nope, that’s not what happened, and a title race became anything but that.

That means preventing any further disaster has to be the main objective. That translates to not risking the gap between second place and fifth — or wherever Juventus may be in the standings at the end of the weekend — proves to be. It currently stands at nine points over fifth-place Atalanta, and no matter if Serie A ends up getting a fifth spot in the new-look Champions League next season, the fact is Juve can’t exactly rely on that safety net happening for sure.

And there’s also this simple fact: Sunday’s game against Frosinone will be one of the final matchups against a club that’s in the bottom half of the table. While the first two months of 2024 has been filled with relegation battlers and teams with double-digit table positions, the same can’t be said about Juventus’ schedule in March, April and May. There’s still top four battlers galore, with Milan, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Lazio and Roma still waiting for their second crack at Max Allegri’s squad this season.

That is why facing a struggling Frisonone side has become that much more important. Because after Juventus faces Frosinone this weekend, every one of their remaining opponents is no lower than 12th in the Serie A table.

Frosinone have only continued their struggles since Juve saw them two months ago right before Christmas. Starting with that 2-1 Juve win at the Benito Stripe, Frosinone have lost eight out of 10 games in all competitions, including a 4-0 beatdown from the Bianconeri in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. They’ve allowed the most goals (18) over the last six games in the league. Over that same span, they’ve been outscored 18-7.

Frosinone, as a club, bet on youth and over the last three or so months, that same youth hasn’t been able to figure it out and get the train back on track.

Of course, we can say the same thing about Juventus over the last 3 1⁄ 2 weeks. The only problem is now is that we don’t really know when or how Juve will get out of this funk.

And with a really tough final three months of the season, it better happen quick or else Juve will head into March with an even bigger sense of frailty than they currently have.

TEAM NEWS

Juventus’ injury list is as follows: Mattia De Sciglio, Moise Kean, Mattia Perin and Danilo. The latter three are all potentially returning to the fold within the next couple of weeks, while De Sciglio has reportedly suffered a setback in his recovery and his return date is still TBD.

The two suspended players, Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, are still suspended.

Allegri said Juve have two main goals for the rest of the season: “Qualification for the Champions League and trying to win the Coppa Italia.”

So how do you do that, Max? “We have to stay calm and focused and think about the months ahead,” he said.

When it comes to January signee Carlos Alcaraz making his first start in a Juventus shirt, Allegri said “he could play tomorrow although I have not yet decided whether from the start or not.”

Allegri said he wants to get back to winning. Same goes for us, Max.

JUVENTUS PLAYER TO WATCH

Something needs to change. Something, anything.

And while Allegri himself said there isn’t going to be any kind of drastic changes when it comes to his lineup, the Italian press is speculating that there could at least be one new name to jump into the fray against Frosinone.

So, with that, we say this: Hey, Charly!

In very typical Allegri fashion, he gave us the “maybe he’ll start, maybe he won’t” line when it comes to Alcaraz. That’s no surprise — it’s what Allegri does in press conferences when discussing his starting lineups, and this one was no different regarding a midfielder we still don’t know much about.

Alcaraz still has less than 30 minutes to his name in a Juventus jersey. His second appearance saw him play more than a couple of minutes, so that’s a start. It’s still far from what you would call an acceptable amount of time to actually form a first, genuine opinion on what kind of player he is as he settles in at Juventus, but it’s a start.

Speaking of starts...

Outside of a formational or tactical change, there aren’t many internal switches in which Allegri can go with right now. The roster is what it is. Players are either in form or they’re not. Two of the best midfielders this team has have been suspended for months and won’t be back any time soon. That’s why when it comes to a switch in the starting lineup, Alcaraz is one of the few new things Allegri can try out to see if it provides some sort of jolt to the system this team clearly needs right now.

Alcaraz is the unknown. And that is why he’s interesting. He’s young and he’s talented, that is also why he’s interesting. We know what we’re going to get from just about every Juventus player on the roster ... except for Alcaraz simply because his first 25 minutes in bianconero are not nearly enough to actually form an opinion.

So if it’s Alcaraz coming into the lineup for somebody like Filip Kostic, which would then have Andrea Cambiaso out on the left and Weston McKennie kicked out onto the right wing, that feels like something that could work. You won’t actually know until you try it out, right?

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 11:30 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 6:30 a.m. Eastern time, 3:30 a.m. Pacific time.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 2 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.