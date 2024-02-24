Allegri: Juventus need to get back to winning ways to reverse this moment

Juventus desperately need to get their show back on the rails again after four consecutive games without a win now. Not only have league leaders Inter Milan disappeared over the horizon, but now 3rd placed AC Milan are just two points off the Bianconeri.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game against Frosinone, coach Massimiliano Allegri looked ahead to the clash.

“A good week of work like the others before the negative results. Now tomorrow we have a difficult match against a team that play well and create. Our goal is to win again. “This year we played three similar games with Bologna, Sassuolo and Verona. Anything can happen in these games. Against Verona we did some good things, but we need to get back to being tidy and compact.”

What has the coach been working on this week to get back to winning ways?

“To build you need to make an effort and make great sacrifices, but if you don’t have balance you risk getting hurt. For us it’s important to concentrate on what we have to do to qualify for the Champions League, then everything else doesn’t count. “We have to concentrate on tomorrow’s match and score a certain number of points for the Champions League.”

Allegri was asked what the current state of his squad was and who would be playing.

“Tomorrow the best team will be on the pitch. I’ve already been through these moments and it’s up to us to reverse this moment. Nobody can give us a victory. Winning would make us see things in another way as always happens. “We weren’t phenomena, and we haven’t become losers now. For us it’s an opportunity to grow. After tomorrow’s game there will be 12 games left where we have to score points for the Champions League.”

The coach went on to mention some ideas for the future.

“I hope to get the line-up right. In this case I have important players on the bench, and I hope to sort out the line-up. Frosinone are a team that shoot a lot on goal with very technically good players. “We will work in the future to create a trident with Yildiz, Chiesa and Vlahovic. Even when we play with Cambiaso there, he’s an offensive player. We have conceded too many goals in the last few games and that’s not good.”

Would new signing Carlos Alcaraz feature on Sunday?

“I’m happy with what he’s doing. Tomorrow he can play. “He is a technical player with a good shot. For me, he is an attacking midfielder. Juventus are a club that will be ready to plan the future, because Scanavino, Manna and Giuntoli will plan the future in the best possible way. “I have to work on achieving of our goal and try to win tomorrow and overcome this moment.”

How about Adrien Rabiot?

“Rabiot didn’t have a good game on Sunday and he knows it, but he scored a goal and provided a good ball to Vlahovic. I’m very happy with him. He will do three final months at his level.”

Lots of rumours going around regarding his own future with Juve. Would he be signing a new contract anytime soon?

“Right now, I wouldn’t sign anything, because I have a contract. Now we need to bring Juventus to the Champions League.”

Did he feel comfortable that Juventus had a Champions League spot in hand?