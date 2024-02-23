Report: Juventus looking at Michele Di Gregorio as long-term replacement in goal

There are a lot of areas of Juventus’ roster that needs updating come the summer months this year, The midfield is an obvious one, but it appears that Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna — the two men tasked with reshaping said roster — are planning on finding the next man to protect Juventus’ goal.

And it just so happens one of the names picking up steam is somebody who spent his youth career likely rooting very hard against Juve.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday, Juventus are thinking of making a move for Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who has emerged as one of the better keepers in Serie A the last two seasons. That just so happens to be the first two seasons in which Monza have participated in Serie A, and Di Gregorio has attracted interest from the big boys in Italy — which, as you might imagine, is something that Juventus’ front office is currently trying to evaluate as the likes of Milan and his former club, Inter, weigh up potential moves.

Monza reportedly want around €20 million for Di Gregorio, who is reportedly flattered by Juve’s interest in him. That €20 million figure is around the same price that Empoli got in Guglielmo Vicario’s transfer to Tottenham last summer.

Part of Gazzetta’s reporting in Juventus’ interest in the 26-year-old Di Gregorio — who joined Monza from Inter on a permanent basis in a €4 million deal in the summer of 2022 — involves a whole lot of potential moving parts. The biggest one, of course, involves Wojciech Szczesny’s future at the club, one that could be up in the air this summer if Juve can’t tie him down to a deal that spreads out his salary another season. If Szczesny stays and Juventus still try and go for Di Gregorio, it could set up a situation like when Szczesny first arrived in Turin and served as Gigi Buffon’s backup for a season before taking over as the full-time starter.

That, obviously, would throw Mattia Perin’s future into flux, but somebody is going to have to be sold if Di Gregorio is somebody that the club seriously want to pursue.

When it comes to Di Gregorio, he’s been looked as the next goalkeeper at a provincial side that is ready to make the step up to a big club. That is what his agent said Thursday as well: “He is ready for a top club,” Carlo Alberto Belloni said in an interview with Sportitalia. “We will discover where he is going soon, over the next few months.”

In 22 appearances this season, Di Gregorio is fourth in Serie A with nine clean sheets. He’s also second in Serie A with an 84.0 save percentage and has made a league-best 82 saves.

Juventus have also been linked with Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi, but he could cost twice as much as the reported price tag for Di Gregorio.