The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 210: Can Juventus actually get a win in February?

So, February has been bad.

Very, very bad.

Juventus, in this month of struggles galore, have collected all of two points in their last four games. That is ... not good. It’s not good at all! And that is coming from a team that a few short weeks ago that were considered true title contenders and were just a couple of points out of first place. (And actually in first place at one point in January!)

But now, those title hopes have been dashed because of this February faceplant that Juventus are currently in the midst of. That means games like what Juve faces against Frosinone on Sunday afternoon become that much more critical knowing what is lying in wait for Max Allegri’s squad the rest of the way.

Translation: Frosinone will be one of the last teams in the bottom half of the table that Juventus will face the rest of the season. And it’s not like Juve have proven these last few weeks that a team battling to stay out of the relegation zone is a routine out and three points in the bag.

