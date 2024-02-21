Report: Juve target Teun Koopmeiners prefers staying in Serie A this summer

At this point, Juventus being interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this coming summer is no real surprise to anybody. The Italian press has already gone so far to say that the 25-year-old Dutchman has already been tapped as the Bianconeri’s top choice when it comes to summer targets — something that would certainly come with a big-time price tag.

And staying in Italy may well be Koopmeiners’ preference, too.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday, Koopmeiners is very much open to a move to Juventus because it would mean that he would be able to stay in Italy rather than moving to a new country and a new league for the second time in four years. Koopmeiners, who joined Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar in 2021, has been linked with Juventus dating back to the summer transfer window a year ago, but with some big changes potentially coming to Juve’s midfield, it is this Dutchman who is thought of to be the one that Cristiano Giuntoli will center his focus on a few months from now.

The biggest obstacle for Juventus could very well prove to be the price tag for Koopmeiners, who will almost certainly cost more than the €40 million that Atalanta reportedly wanted for him a summer ago.

Of course, with a price tag that could very well shoot past €50 million then you wonder if that’s something that will prevent Juventus from getting a deal done. There’s still no idea what kind of budget Giuntoli is going to be able to work with come the summer, and if he’s wanting to sign somebody with a big price like Koopmeiners then it could result in some players potentially being sold to try and raise funds.

But no matter how much Koopmeiners ends up costing, he certainly is playing like somebody who is on the cusp of a move to a big club.

Koopmeiners — who signed a contract extension through 2027 a few months ago — has scored a goal in five straight games in all competitions. In those five games, he has scored six goals total and has seven goals in Serie A this season. He is the second-leading goal scorer amongst midfielders in Serie A with his seven tallies.

For a comparison, all of Juventus’ midfielders this season have recorded six goals in Serie A.

So, yes, you can totally understand why Juventus would desperately want somebody like Koopmeiners in their midfield. And maybe even more so if Adrien Rabiot doesn’t renew and decides to cash in somewhere other than in Turin this summer. But we also know that Atalanta are going to hold out for a whoooooooole lot of cash because Koopmeiners is arguably their biggest asset going these days and he’s going to certainly garner some attention from the Premier League and all the money that comes with that.