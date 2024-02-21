Assessing the Juventus panic meter and 3 things to do about it

Two points out of 12 is bad. Really bad, even, especially considering the competition — a who’s who of relegation battlers — and the context — a dramatic and irrevocable fall from title contention. What is arguably even worse is that Max Allegri’s Juventus appear to have gotten worse as these four games have progressed.

The Old Lady did not deserve a point against Hellas Verona, and were it not for a penalty and a wonky goal from Adrien Rabiot she would’ve left with a single point out of 12.

With how bad the last four games have been, what exactly does the panic meter look like? Given the performance against Verona, and given the fact that Allegri felt the need to switch formations from the one he has used all season long, you feel like it has to be high in Turin. For my money, we’re at a robust 8/10 on the scale.

No matter what number you choose, one question lingers like a pall of fog: What can Allegri do about it?

1. Start Charly in the midfield

The trio of Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, and Weston McKennie was never good enough. We knew that. In a 3-5-2, however, it seemed at times just enough of a patchwork combination to get the job done. This appears to no longer be the case.

Charly Alcaraz needs to start the next game. Is he a midfield savior? Probably not. Is his presence going to palpably move the needle for whatever combination of players are beside him? No idea. But I just know this: If your midfield gets run out of the park against relegation teams repeatedly, you make a change. Juventus didn’t go to England to pay Southampton several million tokens just for a warm body in training.

2. Make the switch to a 4-3-3 for a full game

The 3-5-2 brought us this far, but sometimes you need to get off and make a connection. Switch vehicles to get to your final destination. Now might be that time, at least selectively. I’ve suggested in several of my recent pieces that Allegri needed to up the tinkering as we look ahead to next year, especially against so-called weaker teams. Now the urgency is much more present and has less to do with figuring out how to get back to winning ways.

So, against Frosinone, line the players up without fear: Cambiaso, Rugani, Bremer, McKennie; Rabiot, Locatelli, Alcaraz; Yildiz, Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Hell, moving Chiesa to the right wing alone might make the difference. We saw the Italian connect with Alcaraz on some nice combinations in just a short amount of time; perhaps that stack could produce some magic if paired like this.

This 4-3-3 can easily shift back to a 4-4-2 in defense. Chiesa has that sort of energy to track back and put in the work on defense.

3. Start pressing higher up the pitch

There’s a sliding scale of what it means to press, and right now Juventus represent one end of that spectrum while Jurgen Klopp represents the other. I want this to be very clear: I am not asking Juve to be Liverpool. I am not suggesting Juventus should not respect every opponent, even the the relegation battlers. I am simply suggesting that pressuring the opposition a little higher up the pitch might in fact be a more sustainable way to defend than letting Verona carry the ball to the final third and play patty cake.

If this abysmal stretch had lasted two or three games and consisted of a few unlucky results, I’d be quite wary of departing from a system of play that, to this point, has positioned the team to succeed. But after the Verona game, something needs to be done, needs to be changed, as Allegri himself seemed to suggest with the in-game formation shift.

Sometimes making a change is less about the change itself and more about a subtle mental maneuver, a distraction to hook the players out of their mental rut. Regardless of what Allegri does, this is certain: the Old Lady needs all three points against Frosinone, because the cupcake tour quickly comes to a halt after that. Imagining the difficult stretch of Napoli, Atalanta, and Lazio in March without getting back to winning ways beforehand is not a pleasant thought.