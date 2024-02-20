Juventus Women captain Sara Gama set to retire from Italian national team

After nearly two decades since her debut with the Italian women’s national team, Juventus Women captain Sara Gama has announced the current international break will be her last as a member of the Azzurre.

In a lengthy post on social media Monday, the 34-year-old Gama said that this Friday’s game in Florence against Northern Ireland will be the last time she leads Italy out of the tunnel and wears the captain’s armband at the international level. That means an international career that began with a senior debut at just 16 years old in 2006 will come to an end with Gama’s 140th and final cap, ending a career on the international level in which she has made a big impact both on the field and off of it. She is one of only 10 Italian women with over 100 caps, with Juve teammate Cristiana Girelli the only other active player in triple digits.

Gama has been Italy’s captain since 2014 and has held that same distinction in Turin ever since Juventus started a women’s team in in July 2017.

Oggi annuncio la decisione di lasciare ufficialmente la Nazionale Italiana.

Oggi annuncio la decisione di lasciare ufficialmente la Nazionale Italiana.

È stato un viaggio straordinario che, iniziato quasi vent'anni fa dalle nazionali giovanili, è passato attraverso incredibili emozioni e grandi cambiamenti.

Gama’s leadership and overall contributions came at a time in which the women’s game was certainly growing in Italy. One of the biggest developments — and arguably the biggest for sustaining the women’s game in the long term — was something that Gama very much fought hard for with the professionalization for women’s players, something that finally went into effect before the start of the 2022-23 season. Before then — and obviously even as the likes of Juventus, Roma and other notable clubs started teams — Serie A Femminile players were recognized as semi-professionals, limiting the amount of money they could be paid.

Gama has also been involved with the Italian Footballers Association for much of her career as well.

It is a career that involved being in Italy’s squad for four European Championships as well as the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, the Azzurre’s first appearance in the tournament in nearly two decades. It was the first time Italy advanced to the knockout rounds since 1991, with Gama starting every one of their games along the way as the Azzurre advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in their history.

However, it was a different story last summer, with Gama — who has battled injuries and a reduced on-field role as a result the last couple of years for club and country — not being included in the final traveling squad to Australia and New Zealand. While Gama was not expected to be the center of the defense that she was four years earlier, it was a decision that was questioned for the simple notion that a lot of the roster had never played at a major tournament and now their most-experienced player and long-standing captain was suddenly not called up for the World Cup.

Italy, young and talented roster and all, was unable to make it out of the group stage.

Now, nearly seven months after Italy was ousted from the World Cup by South Africa, their legendary captain with her trademark big head of hair will make her final appearance for a team she has given so much to.

“An example. A leader. Historic.”

That is how Juventus Women’s Twitter account described Gama after she announced that she’s retiring from the Italy squad.

There’s no more to say other than that because it’s right on the money. That is Sara Gama in a nutshell even though there is so much more and such an impact made by a player and person who has tried to lay the groundwork for those who currently play and will follow in their footsteps for decades to come.