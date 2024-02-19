Manu’s Grab Bag: Spiral

Remember January? Things were good in January. So much fun, so much hope.

We are now in the middle of February and Juventus has now strung together their fourth game where they’ve dropped points after another disappointing outing in Verona. It was a 2-2 draw Saturday night that only accentuated the suddenly developing crisis the Bianconeri have on their hands.

AC Milan had a chance to leapfrog Juventus for second place in the league this weekend, fighting back from a two-goal deficit only to lose to Monza 3-2. So, what looked like a race for the Scudetto not three weeks ago now looks like a slog to a top four spot.

Things can change that quickly.

Let’s cook.

Offensive Player of the Week: Manuel Locatelli

I guess?

Nobody had a good game on Saturday. It was a shockingly bad performance from a group that hasn’t recovered mentally ever since Arek Milik decided that a studs-up tackle against Empoli was a good idea. But out of all the underperformances, Locatelli was perhaps the least objectionable and the bar is so low that it gets him the nod here.

He served up the assist for Adrien Rabiot’s equalizer in the second half and was generally non offensive which is more than you can say for most of the people wearing black and white on this day. If you want to give this award to someone else, by all means. We are splitting hairs about who was less bad, I don’t really care anymore.

Regressing to the mean

Juventus lost once in an entire semester.

Juventus has now, in the span of a month, lost twice and dropping points against relegation battlers. That is a little something we in the statistics business call regressing to the mean.

The truth is that this team perhaps was never as good as it looked in the first half of the season. It’s also probably not as bad as they have looked in February, either. This game wasn’t all that dissimilar from other matches this season. In their torrid first half, Michael Folorunsho’s amazing volley probably doesn’t end up in the back of the net and one of Federico Chiesa’s two great second-half chances are goals and Juve barely scrape by.

But now that the regression has fully kicked in, things didn’t go their way and we are now ruing another disappointing result — it is what it is.

While we can’t deny that Juventus had great moments this season and the fact that they overachieved so much is worth of praise, the last few games should serve as a reminder that for them to truly get back to where their historic stature says they should be it’s going to take a whole lot more from everyone at the club.

Good Approach

Perhaps it was because of how bad Juvenuts looked at the time or maybe because we are just desperately trying to grasp at anything good, but new kid on the block Carlos Alcaraz looked kinda spunky out there, no?

To be fair, given the Ambien-fueled performance we witnessed, anyone with a pulse would have looked better in comparison, but it is still worth noting that Juve’s most impactful January transfer looked decent when given an opportunity. His dynamic profile has been the most interesting part of his signing, and he definitely showed a better touch and vision than what we usually see from the guys playing in that position for Juventus so far.

To be fair, for Alcaraz to be worthy of his buy option that’s upwards of €50 million, he’s going to have to be a whole lot more than spunky, but this felt like a step in the right direction. Hopefully we get to see him start a game sooner rather than later.

(For what it’s worth, it has to suck to be Alcaraz and think you’re going to a team on the upswing that’s right in the middle of a title race when you first sign on only to be in the middle of a crisis and out of any meaningful competition in league play a few weeks later. Unfortunate.)

Quality

There’s only one player on this team that could be considered elite amongst the European level. And he was suspended this game.

We can talk about a whole lot about this Juventus team and its construction and its coaching and everything you want, but at the end of the day talent wins out — and this team is just not talented enough to expect domination across the board. Sure, Chiesa could be elite if his injuries stopped, Dusan Vlahovic could if he became more clinical, Manuel Locatelli has a shot if he’s more consistent, the army of Next Gen graduates and potential-filled youngsters has to spit out a couple elite players you’d expect … right?

Yet, when a game like this one is tight you look at the bench for options, and by the fourth sub you are staring straight at Alex Sandro as your only choice for what can you do?

In a vacuum, this team is better than Hellas Verona no doubt, but in a season-long grind there’s very few teams that can come out and beat the breaks out of everyone and those teams are deeper, better and just plain more talented than the current Juventus crop.

Parting Shot of the Week

Dropped points hurt all the time. Dropped points against teams that are flirting with the regelation zone hurt even more. I can’t imagine this team goes in a slump so bad they miss out on Champions League football next season, but with matchups to go against every single other team vying for those coveted places still left in their schedule and their vaunted double-digit lead over fifth place shrinking to single digits, nothing is off the table anymore.

When is the Coppa Italia back?

See you Sunday.