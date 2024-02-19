The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 209: Juventus’ month of February has only gotten worse

So ... things aren’t very good right now.

It’s the opposite of good, in fact. And when you go from competing for the Scudetto to essentially seeing those hopes dashed in a couple of weeks, you’re left to cope with the serious blow that comes with it.

Saturday’s draw against Hellas Verona extended a winless streak to four games that has seen Juve go from barely trailing league leaders Inter Milan to now having to seriously fend off AC Milan for third place. (Please note that this episode was recorded before Milan’s loss to Monza, therefore we don’t have totally up to date Serie A table numbers.)

It’s certainly quite the shift for those following this team. And it definitely has been something that the players themselves look to be struggling with themselves.

Ah, how much fun February has been. Thank goodness it’s almost over.

On Episode 209 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from Juventus’ loss to Hellas Verona — including how Andrea Cambiaso continues to be a bright spot and a spark amid the recent darkness, and how Max Allegri’s tinkering in the second half again left us scratching our heads.

Things are bad. Very bad.

So what the heck has happened to Juventus?

If Juventus’ struggles appear to be mental more than physical, where does the solution come from? Is there even a solution?

Twitter questions — including general foul moods because of Juventus, the perma-struggles of Filip Kostic along the left wing, if the Arek Milik red card against Empoli has created a butterfly effect of sorts, the eight-minute cameo of Kenan Yildiz, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa all on the field at once, and thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz’s first real chunk of playing time as a Juventus player.

You can listen to Episode 209 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.