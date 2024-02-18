Danilo to miss at least two weeks after suffering sprained ankle vs. Verona

When Danilo crashed back down to the Bentegodi turf after going up for a header in the second half of Saturday night’s 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona and his landing looked anything but graceful, you knew something was up. Of course, seeing the Brazilian defender quickly crumble to the ground was a pretty good hint, but the simple fact that it was not a soft landing gave you the hint that he would have to grit things out the rest of the way.

While Juve received some good news in terms of things potentially being worse, they’re now looking at another period of time where their captain is out injured.

Juventus announced Sunday that Danilo underwent tests at J Medical on his injured left ankle that was clearly not right in the final minutes of the draw with Hellas Verona. The club has ruled out “ligament damage and any fractures” for Danilo, but suffering a sprained ankle will mean that he is certainly going to miss Juventus’ final game of February against Frosinone next weekend and could very well the game or two after that against Napoli and Atalanta.

While Juventus continued their new tradition of not laying out a timetable for how long a player will be out and instead saying he “will continue to be evaluated day by day,” reports in the Italian press say that Danilo will likely be out a couple of weeks with his ankle injury.

#Danilo: gli accertamenti radiologici eseguiti hanno escluso la presenza di lesioni capsulo legamentose e di fratture della caviglia sinistra. Il calciatore ha iniziato il programma riabilitativo e le sue condizioni saranno valutate di giorno in giorno (10-15 gg di stop) ⚪️⚫️ — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) February 18, 2024

If that is indeed the case, then Juventus’ captain will be at risk of missing the Bianconeri’s trip to Naples on Sunday, March 3, if the two-week absence proves to be the case.

The question is, no matter how long Danilo ends up being out for, is how Max Allegri will play it with his starting back three. We know that Allegri is slow playing Tiago Djaló’s recovery time even though he’s closing in on the one-year “anniversary” of his major knee injury, so it’s probably unlikely we will see the Portuguese defender step in for Danilo. That leaves Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro as the only options to come into the starting XI against Frosinone and potentially Napoli.

Considering that Frosinone have a winger on the right named Matias Soulé, one would think Allegri would go with the better defensive option in Rugani rather than somebody like Sandro, who is probably going to be more involved with the attack and making runs forward. (Plus, there’s the whole part where Sandro has not been very good at all in much of his appearances this season, but Allegri does love him some experience on the field.)