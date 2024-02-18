Allegri: Juventus performances not good enough to get win

Juventus' struggles continued for a other week as they twice had to come from behind to draw at Verona 2-2, but didn't really show enough late on to try pick up all three points. Inter Milan are now not only over the horizon, but even third-placed AC Milan has caught up to the Bianconeri.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri cut a forlorn figure.

“You could easily lose a game like this, despite the three or four late chances we had. We need to reorganise our ideas, set our sights on an objective and stop conceding goals so easily. “Even though against Udinese we had five or six chances, we did not convert. It can happen, but what we absolutely must not get wrong is the attitude that allowed us to bring home wins in the first four months, that we are not showing now. “Football is a sport where it takes a long time to build and it can all be knocked down in an instant. So we need to get our ideas back in order.”

While the loss to leaders Inter could almost be explained, it's the two points in three games against Empoli, Udinese and Verona that have been the most frustrated. Allegri had previously indicated no formation changes would be made, he ended up going with a 4-3-3 that looked a lot more coherent than the usual 3-5-2.

“The change of system still gave us the sensation Verona were counter-attacking and we did not block them off early enough. We made a lot of technical errors with the passing in the first half. “I am more angry about the circumstances that until now were not there. With this game, we must shake off the disappointment that we felt in the games against Empoli, Inter and Udinese.”

For a hot second Juventus appeared to be in Scudetto race.

“While things were going well, we felt good, but football has imponderable moments and the draw with Empoli was one of them. We must not assume that we are already in the Champions League, so until that is mathematically secured, we have to keep working hard. “Lately we get the feeling the opposition can score every time they come forward and that is not right. “It’s not about the system, you need to run hard and work as a team in football, but right now we are too stretched out and make it easier for the opposition.”

A win tomorrow against their former leadership at Monza will send Milan into second place.