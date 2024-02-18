Juventus fail at Verona as the February flop continues

When Federico Chiesa burst into the channel to receive Carlos Alcaraz’s return pass in the first minute of stoppage time Saturday at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, it looked like Juventus might just manage to steal a stoppage-time win over Hellas Verona for the second time this season.

But Chiesa’s shot was met by an excellent kick save from Lorenzo Montipò, and when Alcaraz hit a long-distance free kick straight at the keeper six minutes later, the curtain came down on a 2-2 draw.

The problem, though, is that Juventus has no business even coming down to stoppage time against Verona, who came into the weekend in 18th place. Juventus, unbeaten in 18 at the end of January, are now winless in their last four, garnering only two points out of the last 12 on offer. And while a loss to Inter is in no way a shameful thing (even if it is galling), the other three games in that sequence came against teams that were, at maximum, within two points of the relegation zone.

For the majority of the season, the Bianconeri had looked like they had kicked the habit of hocking up points against teams in the relegation battle. In the early parts of the season they had been scraping past them, but that was progress compared to seasons past. Then in January Juve faced a series of teams at the bottom of the table and keelhauled them, giving fans hope that a hurdle had finally been cleared.

But now, that’s all done with. The last four games have been a harsh reminder of this team’s weaknesses, from the coach’s box to the field. Moreover, they’ve taken a run-in that most assumed would be a brisk jog to a top four finish and turned it into a much more fraught proposition. If AC Milan win against Monza on Sunday, they’ll jump Juve into second place. If Bologna beat Lazio in the lunchtime kickoff, they’ll reduce the gap between Juventus and fifth place to nine points.

I think we can officially call this a crisis, folks.

Massimiliano Allegri made a few changes to the 3-5-2 he sent out against Udinese on Monday. He got Danilo back from a yellow card suspension but had to swap him with Bremer, while Moise Kean, Mattia De Sciglio, and Mattia Perin were still unfit for the matchday squad. Wojciech Szczesny remained in goal, protected by the back three of Federico Gatti, Daniele Rugani, and Danilo. Filip Kostic returned to the lineup on the left wing opposite Andrea Cambiaso. They flanked the midfield of Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, and Adrien Rabiot. Kenan Yildiz partnered Dusan Vlahovic at the top of the formation.

Verona coach Marco Baroni was still sorting out the fallout of the firesale the team held in the January transfer window. Only five players who appeared in the reverse fixture were in Saturday’s starting XI, and they were missing Juan Manuel Cruz to injury as well. Montipò started at the base of a 4-2-3-1. Jackson Tchatchoua, Giangiacomo Magnani, Pawel Dawidowicz, and Juan Cabal protected the keeper. Dani Silva and Ondrej Duda teamed up as the double pivot in midfield, while Tomàs Suslov, Michael Folorunsho, and Darko Lazovic supported Tijjani Noslin in the attack.

Yildiz had a decent chance to open the scoring early when Kostic found him in the channel, but Dawidowicz slid in for the block at the last second. Verona was the first team to find the target a few minutes later when Gatti hit a pass directly at Lazovic and was thankful to see him hit the ball right at Szczesny from long range.

But the next time the hosts set their sights on Szczesny’s goal there was nothing he could do. Rabiot had just headed a corner away from the goal. It was a bit of a loopy one, and Folorunsho tracked it, backpedaled a few paces, and hit a volley straight into the top corner. It was an instant goal of the year candidate, with little to nothing anyone could do to stop it.

Just like that, Juventus found themselves trailing a relegation battler again.

They responded to going behind by letting Noslin slice through and force Szczesny into a save, although the play might well have been called back by the flag had it gone in.

Juve were pushed back a little bit too far for a bit, before finally starting to get into the attacking third. Surprisingly for a game that Max Allegri coaches, much of it was played in transition, with the two teams trading runs down the field. But Verona were very much the more dangerous-looking team on these runs; Cambiaso pulling a shot wide of the near post in the 18th minute was about as close as Juve came to making trouble for Montipò.

It looked like Juve was going to need a break to get back into this game, and that break came in the 27th minute, when Tchatchoua, attempted to block a shot by Kostic but left his arm much too far out. Referee Marco Di Bello blew for the penalty immediately — perhaps a little too immediately, because Vlahovic was in the process of shooting off the rebound when he blew. Vlahovic hit that high, maybe knowing he had the safety net of the penalty, thereby removing a potential controversy.

Instead, the Serbian took the ball and stood over the spot — likely causing the heart rates of most Juventini to rise a bit after his earlier high-profile misses this season. But this time he made absolutely no mistakes, driving the ball home to his right with immense power and leaving Montipò flapping at the air.

But it was still Verona who were creating the chances. Suslov glanced a shot off the post in the 33rd minute, while Szczesny had to make a couple of saves off long-range efforts. By the end of the half Juve had outshot the home team 9-8, but only Vlahovic’s penalty had been on target, whereas Verona had troubled Szczesny with five attempts.

It didn’t change as the second half began. Magnani sent a bullet header just over the bar after a corner kick in the first 60 seconds of the period. Szczesny had to fly to parry a long-range shot from Noslin not long after, and the Dutchman was on the scoresheet less than a minute later, when Juve’s defense completely broke down, allowing a quick set of first-touch passes from Suslov to Folorunsho to Noslin, who put the ball through Szczesny’s legs from the right channel.

This lead, however, didn’t last very long at all. It took all of three minutes for the second equalizer to come, thanks in part to a big mistake from Cabal, who had been hemmed into his own corner by a marauding Gatti. The left-back tried to get the ball clear, but instead played it right to Locatelli, who found Rabiot running into the channel with a first-time pass. Rabiot controlled and rolled it in past Montipò at the far post.

Allegri immediately changed things up, sending Chiesa and Alex Sandro on and assuming a 4-3-3 shape — albeit with some odd choices in positioning, chiefly putting McKennie in the back line as a fullback and Cambiaso into midfield. It didn’t seem to faze Cambiaso, who got into the box only to blaze over,

With just over 20 minutes to go Vlahovic was presented with an excellent chance having gotten free in behind, but he Rabiot’s pass was somewhat off and his header could only be directed over. In the 83rd minute, Chiesa failed to find the target after a good cushioning header by Arkadiusz Milik teed the ball up for him.

His opportunity in stoppage time came next, as did Alcaraz’s free kick and the final whistle, planting Juve firmly into crisis mode as their season has started to come down around their ears.

LE PAGELLE

WOJCIECH SZCZESNY - 6. Made a season-high seven saves, several of which were quite good ones indeed. Dragged a little because of his megging on Verona’s second goal.

FEDERICO GATTI - 5. A couple of really shaky moments at the back for him today, and he couldn’t make up for it on the offensive end.

DANIELE RUGANI - 5.5. Relatively solid game overall but got himself caught in no man’s land on the second goal.

DANILO - 6. Made a team-high three tackles and added a pair of key passes on the offensive end. Showed just how much Juve missed him last week.

ANDREA CAMBIASO - 6. Again arguably the best player on the field for Juve. Played with energy and drive, just couldn’t get the last connection to happen. Bonus for playing three different positions in one game (more on this in a minute).

WESTON McKENNIE - 6. Made a pair of key passes and led the team with four clearances. Played well when slotted into an unfamiliar full-back position after the formation change.

MANUEL LOCATELLI - 6. Excellent ball on his assist for the second equalizer. The problem becomes him only picking up that assist, as his attempts to initiate the attack weren’t on the whole successful. He still is at his effective up closer to goal.

ADRIEN RABIOT - 6. Was struggling toward another low grade before he clinically buried the second equalizer. He did have three key passes on top of his goal and put in some defensive work, but this is still another disappointment without a goal.

FILIP KOSTIC - 4.5. Another awful match. His passes into the box were at times the right idea, but were executed so poorly that that it didn’t matter what the intentions were. He shouldn’t be starting right now.

KENAN YILDIZ - 5.5. In the right place a few times but looked physically out matched at times. Couldn’t hit the target with his three shots, and only created one chance, although he also made two tackles tracking back.

DUSAN VLAHOVIC - 6. Had he buried that second half header it would’ve been great, but it was a harder chance than it looked at first glance. Burying the penalty dispelled some ghosts for him though.

SUBS

FEDERICO CHIESA - 5. Had multiple chances in the last seven minutes plus stoppages to win the game but couldn’t bury them. Playing on his favored wing was good for him, though, and it needs to happen more often, but he also needs to make the most of it. He’s just in a rut right now.

ALEX SANDRO - 6. A little worrying that a switch to 4-3-3 kinda makes putting him on the field necessary, but today did pretty well. Nothing flashy, but no deathly mistakes either.

CARLOS ALCARAZ - 6. Did a pretty good job in his first extended action. Interchanged well with Chiesa on the left side. Showing some promise, although he’s still a ways away from making that option a sure thing.

ARKADIUSZ MILIK - NR. Set up Chiesa with a nice header, but never got much in the way of service himself.

TIMOTHY WEAH - NR. Only attempted four passes, never managed to make himself a major factor in the latter phases of the match.

MANAGER ANALYSIS

You have to at least give Allegri credit for trying out something new in the second half. He’s moved to a 4-3-3 in each of the last two games, and on Saturday it made the team look a little better. But his decisions within that 4-3-3 are, to put it mildly, illogical. Placing McKennie in the back four and Cambiaso in the midfield when both of them are naturally the other’s position was a little bit ludicrous. When Yildiz came off the field for Alcaraz, he moved Cambiaso up into the front line, despite having natural wingers in Weah and Samuel Iling-Junior on the bench to deploy — something he didn’t do for another 15 minutes.

Changing up the formation was an encouraging sign — but how encouraging it is by the end of the day probably relies on Allegri getting people in the right positions.

Regardless of the shape the team took, the problem remains that Juventus simply aren’t creating chances. Against one of the worst defenses in the league, Juve only mustered up four shots on target. Their goals came from a penalty kick and a pretty egregious error by a Verona defender. The other two shots on target were Chiesa’s last-minute attempt and the desperate long-range free kick by Alacarz.

This simply isn’t good enough. Creating so few real chances to score puts immense amounts of pressure on both the strikers to be incredibly clinical and on the defense to be inch-perfect. If either of those one or both of those fails to happen, you get games like today, or even more so, like Udinese on Monday. Right now, this is a team that just looks

This coaching staff needs to come up with some ideas on how to get through opponents while in posessesion, and they need to do it in a hurry. This rough patch has let Bologna close the gap between Juve and dropping out of the top four to single digits. They’ll need to do much better than this in order to fend off the chasing pack, especially because the schedule doesn’t do them many favors in the last few months.

LOOKING AHEAD

Juve are the lunchtime kickoff next weekend (yay!), facing off against Frosinone at home. After that comes a trip to a struggling Napoli side.