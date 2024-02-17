Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

It’s been nearly a year and a half since Juventus made the trip to Verona to play at the Bentegodi, a place where winning hasn’t exactly been as routine as one might think over the last handful of years. That game was nothing of serious note — something that we can say a lot of the time last season as Juve put in a whole lot of performances that can be filed under the “not great” tab in your filing cabinet.

Care to guess the final score, friends?

I know you might have a guess, so you might as well go for it.

If you had a 1-0 Juventus win on your bingo card, then congratulations! You’ve won ... something! (It also featured Alex Sandro coming on in the 79th minute, picking up a yellow two minutes later then being shown a red card in the first minute of stoppage time just to put the icing on the washed Brazilian cake.)

If Juventus are to pick up another 1-0 win tonight against Hellas Verona, would you be OK with it? Considering Juve’s last few outings in which scoring a goal looked few and far between at times, then you’ve gotta believe that Juventus getting back on the horse and either corto muso-ing it up or winning some other kind of way is how maybe, just maybe, they can start to turn their February around after losses to league leaders Inter Milan and the opposite of a team leading the league in Udinese.

Juve have two games left in the month of February. They are against teams currently sitting 18th and 14th in the league table — which, you gotta believe, is something that on paper is always going to favor Max Allegri’s squad nearly every single time. But, as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, where the opponent is sitting in the table only means so much because a draw against Empoli — albeit it seriously aided by Arek Milik’s early red card — and the loss to Udinese have contributed heavily to this three-game run in which Juventus have collected just one point.

So let us hope that they can get that total up a few more points with a win over Hellas Verona, a team that have been sitting around the relegation zone for months now. Because if Juve struggle again against another relegation battler, the sudden grumpiness surrounding this squad and the man who manages them is not going to improve even in the slightest bit.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Where: Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12 p.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Rugani, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Scaglia, Alex Sandro, Djalo, Miretti, Weah, Nicolussi Caviglia, Alcaraz, Nonge, Chiesa, Milik, Iling-Junior.

Hellas Verona starting XI (4-2-3-1): Montipò; Tchatchoua, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Cabal; Duda, Dani Silva; Lazovic, Suslov, Folorunsho; Noslin.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.