Hellas Verona vs. Juventus match preview: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch the Serie A

No matter what the result of the second Derby d’Italia ended up being, the next few games after that massive rivalry matchup for Juventus were looked to be very favorable ones. They were not only against provincial sides, but also ones who were very much struggling and toward the bottom of the Serie A table. It was, in theory, a way to either keep pace with Inter or potentially change the scope of the Scudetto race.

Well, my friends, the plans from a few weeks ago seem to have changed.

Juventus’ didn’t win the Derby d’Italia against Inter Milan, allowing the current league leaders to expand their lead from a single point to four. And not only did that lead grow with Juve’s slip-up on Monday, but it also saw the Bianconeri’s stranglehold on second place over AC Milan shrink even further. So now, as Juventus gets set to make the trip to Verona to face another relegation battler in the form of Hellas Verona, ending a three-game winless streak isn’t the only major thing at stake Saturday evening at the Bentegodi. There is now pressure on them from the team in third place which is in much better form than Juve currently is, and there’s the simple fact that Inter’s thumping of Salernitana on Friday further extended their lead atop the Serie A standings to 10 points.

There’s also this: Juventus just need to get back on the horse with some more big fixtures quickly approaching in the beginning of March.

Not only that, but also because the back-to-back losses has suddenly put the kind of importance when facing a relegation battler like Hellas Verona (and next weekend against Frosinone as well) a little bit higher than we originally thought a few weeks ago.

Hellas Verona are very much in the same kind of rut that Udinese found themselves in entering Monday’s matchup in Turin. Hellas are 18th in the table and looking every bit of a threat to be relegated. They’ve won two games since the first day of September — which, when you do the math, is all of three weeks in the new Serie A season. Their two wins since September — which, for the record, have come over the last two months — have come against Italian heavyweights Cagliari (currently 19th) and Empoli (currently 16th), so it’s not like they’re pulling any sort of upset victories or anything like that.

Translation: It’s basically the same thing we said last week against Udinese — the last thing Juventus need to see happen is to drop points against a provincial side that is both struggling and statistically one of the worst in the league.

That didn’t prove to be the case to begin the work week in Turin, but now as the scene shifts to Verona repeating history has to be priority No. 1 for Max Allegri and company. That’s not breaking news or anything — Allegri spoke about it during Friday’s press conference and has surely been reminding his team of what’s at stake regardless of what the point differential is between second and fifth place. (It’s now at 11 points, by the way.)

So maybe the Juventus of the first couple of weeks of January shows up rather than the one from the first couple of weeks of February. I feel like I know which one you all would choose. Or maybe just one that wins rather than drops points against relegation battlers.

TEAM NEWS

This will be Allegri’s 406th appearance as Juventus manager, the second-highest total in the history of the club behind Giovanni Trapattoni.

Just as Danilo comes back into the squad following his one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation, fellow Brazilian defender Bremer will miss the trip to Verona due to having to serve a one-game suspension after picking up a yellow in the loss to Udinese.

Dusan Vlahovic is back in the squad after missing the game against Udinese due to injury.

The status of the other three injured players has not changed, with Mattia De Sciglio, Moise Kean and Mattia Perin all still sidelined.

The two suspended midfielders, Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, are still suspended.

While Vlahovic is back in the traveling squad, Allegri said at his pre-match press conference he still has yet to decide who’s going to start in attack.

Allegri said that January signing Carlos Alcaraz is “working well” really like’s the Argeentine’s “desire to learn and his learning ability,” but felt like the loss to Udinese was not the right game for him. “I’m happy with what he is doing,” Allegri added.

Fellow January signing Tiago Djaló has yet to make his Juventus debut, but Allegri said that he “will be a useful player between now and the end of the season.”

JUVENTUS PLAYER TO WATCH

You would think that with Juventus’ lack of goals lately that an attacking player would be the person who we talk about in this section. Well, considering that Juventus’ best player this season is suspended, I feel like it’s only right that we talk about the defense rather than the attack no matter who ends up playing there.

So, let’s go, Dan.

Yes, today we are going to spend a few hundred words as we talk about Daniele Rugani, a guy who is the odds-on favorite to step in for Bremer as the hulking Brazilian serves his one-game suspension this weekend.

Obviously, this is no a like-for-like change. There aren’t many players who would be considered that when compared to Bremer, who continues to play at a level in which he could very well capture his second Serie A defender of the year award in the last three years. But the tide has certainly turned in his favor compared to a couple of years ago when he was former youth academy star who hadn’t fulfilled his potential.

This season, Rugani’s playing time has very much been limited; he’s played all of 661 minutes over 11 appearances (six starts) in Serie A. Throw in his Coppa Italia start against Salernitana last month and Rugani’s 12 appearances have gone like this: 10 wins, two draws and just for goals conceded. Of course, all of those clean sheets are not solely because of Rugani, but it is a sign that there’s no major dropoff between the defense when Rugani’s on the bench and in the lineup.

Now, this is the biggest test of that because he is stepping in for Bremer, a player who has been simply fantastic this season. In most of his appearances this season, Rugani has had Bremer there as a security blanket of sorts, somebody to clean up the mess just in case something does go wrong. That hasn’t happened often because Rugani has been a steady performer so far this season, but that same safety net won’t be there Saturday night in Verona — and it will likely be Rugani at the heart of the defense.

The good thing in all of this is that Rugani stepping in for Bremer is happening against Hellas Verona — one of the one of the lowest-scoring teams in Serie A — and not a few weeks from now against Napoli or Atalanta. So that part is good, and in theory Hellas aren’t going to be the massive task of slowing down without Bremer as other clubs in Serie A, big or small.

But, again, because Bremer has been so good there’s always the worry that something wonky could happen. And as we know, the margins have been so small lately that one mistake could be the thing that prevents Juventus from getting back on the horse and recording their first win in nearly a month. Let’s just hope that Rugani isn’t part of that.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Where: Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12 p.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.