Allegri: Football is not an equation otherwise everything would be easy

Juventus are mired in a slump at a bad time in the season, but take in Verona with a chance to get back to winning ways.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about the difficulty of this weekend's fixture.

“Surely it’s not a good moment because we earned one point in three games.

“It’s always complicated in Verona, it’s a tough pitch. they are not doing badly; Baroni is doing an excellent job, considering their condition. We need a great game and a better attitude, not in terms of performance, but in terms of attention to detail.”

Back in 2017 and during a similar bad spell, Allegri had turned things around with a drastic line-up change. Was he thinking of making a similar move?

“We’ll continue like this. Three negative results won’t change the trend of the season.

“That year in Florence it was different. We had to change and now there’s no need. I think. Performances against Udinese and Empoli were in line with the rest of the season. We must improve the performance of single players. We can’t concede goals from a set piece. Details make the difference.”

It was brought to Allegri's attention that it has now been 1,000 days since Juve last won a trophy, with the coach yet to win anything in his second stint in charge.

“It’s not frustrating. I’ve been lucky to coach important clubs that have given me the chance to win many trophies.

“It’s true that we haven’t won a trophy for three years, but we still have the Coppa Italia and they haven’t let us play in the Champions League. The club has demanded to reach certain targets, and we are bringing this forward with new directors.

“Aside from this, Juventus have always played in the Champions League since 2011. There are teams that didn’t play in the Champions League for seven or eight years. Juventus were accustomed to winning, and when it no longer happens, it’s not frustrating, but you have to do more, knowing that there are opponents as well.”

Federico Chiesa is in a poor run of form and has some wretched luck with injuries this season, would he start this weekend?

“I’ll see. Chiesa is not training regularly. He will be important in the final part of the season.

“We have four strikers available, everyone is available. It will be important to have a different attitude. We need more attention to detail and in situations where we can concede goals.

“The more attacking players we have, the better, but we must keep a balance. Football is not an equation; otherwise, everything would be easy. It’s important to have players like Fede, Yildiz and the others. We must start again from tomorrow. It will be a tricky game, so we must be careful.”

Antonio Conte is still being linked with a return to Torino while Allegri's future remains uncertain.

“Let’s take a step at a time. Let’s try to finish the season by doing our best, learning from the last games.

“There are moments when things don’t go as we want, so we must change them. Juventus have many young players who are gaining experience in important games. There are directors who are doing anything to strengthen the team.

“I repeat. I have a year left in my contract and we are working well this season. We must get to the end in the best condition.

“I don’t know where he [Conte] will coach; he has great, excellent things in every club. However, what we must focus on, is the Verona game. We must qualify for the Champions League and play the Coppa Italia semis. We have three months in which we must have passion and enthusiasm.”