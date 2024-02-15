Peril or promise ahead for Juventus after the Old Lady’s three-game horror show

I know I’ve used this aphorism to begin a piece before, but repetition be damned: You never step into the same river twice. Thanks for the lede, Heraclitus.

At the beginning of the season, if a magic calcio fairy appeared and asked a room full of Juventus fans whether, after 24 match days, they would accept the position of being in second place in the table with an 11-point lead over fifth place, I bet you 97 or 98 of those fans would’ve happily taken the deal.

But it’s not the beginning of the season. Things change, as our sixth/fifth century BC philosopher friend points out. You win; expectations change. They’re always changing. So while Max Allegri and the eternal optimists can point out — rightly so — that Juventus are still on track to squiggle in a big fat checkmark next to their preseason goal, which was presumably just to finish in the top four and secure a Champions League position for the following season, the eternal pessimists can simultaneously be correct when they point out that the good vibrations of January are all but gone.

That there is the tension of sports fandom, the bane of loving a team with a bit more success than we might’ve predicted. Instead of three wishes from a genie, we’re left with three questions.

Q: What happened?

A: A very bad sequence in the ring

Instead of competing for the Serie A title with Inter, the Old Lady is currently in a lack-of-points spiral in what appears to be an aggressive move to cede second place to Milan. The Bianconeri opened January by reeling off five wins in a row; in four of those wins, the lads scored three goals or more. It wasn’t just the fact that the team was scoring lots of goals — that’s always fun — it was how good they looked, how composed, how determined. Like an animal doing exactly what it was trained to do. Yes, there were the necessary disclaimers about the competition, but still: winning is winning.

Then came Empoli — a game that was a hair’s breadth away from being a boon to the title hopes and emotional foundation of confidence heading into the Derby d’Italia. With 20 minutes to go, Juventus led 1-0 despite being down a man. I wonder what the next two games would’ve looked like if Juve had won there. Would they have gone into the Inter fixture with more confidence? Would they have earned a point or all three at the San Siro? Would they have gone on to stomp Udinese at home to keep up the challenge?

None of the above happened. A silly goal in the 70th minute courtesy of Tommaso Baldanzi precluded whatever Juventus fans might’ve hoped was written in the stars.

Instead, I think two things happened: first, the Empoli debacle gave an unexpectedly tough punch to Juve’s confidence; second, a better Inter side took advantage of the wobbly posture and dealt a body blow; finally, while the Old Lady was reeling from the loss of a title challenge, lowly Udinese came in for the KO.

Q: What next?

A: No rest for the weary

Fino alla fine is going to be tested, because as great as an 11-point lead is over fifth-place Bologna, that no longer appears terribly safe given the fact that Allegri’s side have secured exactly one point over the last three games. In a matter of weeks, Juve’s confidence has probably gone from an all-time high to an all-time low. I understand some fans are frustrated with Allegri’s posturing after the Udinese game — talking about the top-four goal, commending his players for doing “an extraordinary job” this season — but I’m not sure what else he’s supposed to do, other than perhaps directly take some responsibility himself. He’s trying to keep their hearts beating a little longer.

And he needs to, because the season doesn’t get any easier.

In March, Juventus play three difficult opponents out of four fixtures, with road trips to Naples and Rome for Lazio while hosting Atalanta. After the last three games, who can confidently say we’re hoping for anything more than four points out of those three games? Who can say that one point wouldn’t be a surprise?

After that tough stretch in March, things don’t lighten up. With the Coppa Italia adding some fixtures to the slate, Juventus still have league games remaining against Fiorentina, Milan, Roma, and Bologna, all of whom are fighting for some sort of European football next year, all of whom would love nothing more than to knock the Old Lady out of the top four.

Juventus need a win and they need it fast.

Q: What does this mean for Max Allegri?

A: Shockingly, an opportunity

Winning is everything. That’s the Juventus way. And Juventus haven’t won in three games.

I’ve already said it here and we’ve already noted it in podcast form and in every piece over the last week or so, but I still can’t shake the whiplash of how fast all the good vibrations have vanished from three awful results. For the good feelings to be back with Allegri and for (some or most) fans to be excited about him leading this team again next year, you would think he needs this team to do better than barely limping into the Champions League with a slim fourth-place finish in Serie A. He needs the team to recapture some swagger, some lethality.

I’ve been on the record saying that I believe Allegri has done, overall, a good job, and I’m not departing from that judgement after this tough stretch. I still believe the central “problem” of this team, the reason we’re not seriously competing for a title, is the roster makeup. In other words, I still subscribe to the “punching above our weight” theory, no matter what the salary spending says we should be doing.

The main concern I have, though, is that many of the issues we’ve tracked in Allegri-led teams haven’t seemed to improve when the rubber meets the road. Chance creation is, at times and against good competition, still abysmal. I know there’s no Paul Pogba in the midfield, but what are we doing to experiment, test, and improve the state of the attack? Of course there’s a hell of a lot happening in training to which we aren’t privy, but I can’t escape the idea that Allegri is out of ideas. This team has a lot of holes, but it’s still got good players. You need to find a way to put the ball into the net at home against Udinese. That’s unacceptable. Corto muso was the right approach against Inter; it wasn’t the subsequent match, and in the games when it isn’t the right approach, there’s still no semblance of an alternative.

The somewhat consistent baffling decisions are still present. Why did Alex Sandro start above Daniele Rugani? Is there a single rational reason for that decision? I can’t think of one. What in Mithras’ name was Allegri doing with the substitutions against Udinese? Some of the in-game choices reek of fear. Losing to Udinese 2-0 or 3-0 is no different than losing 1-0, so what reason was there for not throwing the hungry dogs onto the pitch much earlier to go into attack mode?

Things change. The last three results have many fans, me included, back in doomsday mode, wondering how bad things can really get. For Allegri and for this team, this actually means an opportunity. There’s ample time left to navigate these shattered hopes, end strongly, and move into the summer transfer season with much more than a modicum of those good vibrations left.

Max: show us that you’re an old dog with proven success who can still learn new tricks. Because to salvage the hopes of the great run through January, you’re going to need to evolve beyond the tried and true.

The clock is furiously ticking.