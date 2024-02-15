The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 208: Juventus are in the midst of a February to forget

The second month of 2024 is proving to be very much unlike that of the first four weeks of the new calendar year for Max Allegri and his Juventus squad.

No need to look further than what happened Monday night against Udinese.

Not only did Juventus suffer their first home loss of the season, but it came at the hands of a Udinese side that only had a couple of wins to their name all season prior to their trip to the Allianz Stadium. It was a 1-0 loss in which Juve’s overall level went on a downward trajectory as the game went on, with the Bianconeri failing to record a shot on target in the second half.

So now, with the loss, Juve are seven points behind first-place Inter, who still have yet to play their game in hand. And with the sudden struggles coming to fruition after a very positive month of January, we’re now left to wonder how quick Allegri can get the ship righted so that this three-game journey on struggle bus does not linger much longer than it already has.

On Episode 208 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including why (AGAIN) is Alex Sandro still playing meaningful minutes for Juventus this season, and how things were very much an “odd” tactical setup against Udinese because of Federico Chiesa and others.

So, yeah ... about that performance against Udinese.

Has much have the last three games just absolutely killed Juventus’ mojo from basically all of January when they were winning and winning with plenty of room to spare?

How much of these last three games — and especially the loss to Udinese — really on Max Allegri?

Oh, and by the way, even though Juventus’ status in the top four is still pretty comfortable, their advantage over third-place AC Milan is now down to a single point. Not great!

Twitter questions — including when the #AllegriOut movement will start trending again, what a sad San Francisco 49ers fan (namely Danny) who also roots for Juventus is supposed to do after a rough couple of days, if Juventus do think of replacing Max Allegri next season who it should be, and what a Valentines Day-themed topic on the pod may look like.

You can listen to Episode 208 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast

