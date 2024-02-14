Manu’s Grab Bag: Faceplant

Merely a week after losing their biggest game of the season and now looking at a seven-point gap between them and league leaders Inter Milan, Juventus hosted relegation-threatened Udinese on Monday evening.

Obviously, a roaring, tone-setting win would have been a welcome sight for Juve fans licking their wounds after dropping one of the more pivotal Derby d’Italia matchups in recent memories against their most hated rival.

What we got, however, was a big faceplate right into the pitch of a shocked Allianz Stadium. Juve lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, as Udinese shocked the — still — second-place team in the table.

The vibes were all messed up since it was announced as a Monday kickoff and it never got better.

Let’s cook.

LVP: Alex Sandro

Why are we still starting Alex Sandro in the year of our Lord 2024?

There was once upon a time in which Alex Sandro was legitimately one of the best fullbacks in the world. I’d make the case he was the very best one in 2017 when he was at his prime.

(Yes, even better than Marcelo, who was always the better offensive player but Sandro was just as good — if slightly less flashier — and much better in defense that year. This was a discussion I had ad nauseam with Real Madrid supporters, but was rendered moot after the awfulness of Cardiff because who cared at that point.)

Yet, Sandro hasn’t been a reliable above average player in years now — since 2020? maybe? — and he’s still starting. Yes, it was against Udinese, a team Juventus should theoretically beat, but even against those type of opponents Sandro looks a step slow in every play and even playing in a three man backline he has lost his defensive solidity that he showed flashes of getting back last year. He messed up an easy clearance in what ended up being the only goal for Udinese, and despite delivering one of the better crosses of the day he just doesn't bring anything to the table defensively that Daniele Rugani couldn’t give you.

Mental Fragility

Remember that faithful day against Empoli last season? Yes, that 4-1 thrashing in which Juventus received the news that they were getting docked seven points in the league table while they were freaking warming up for the game. They looked as shook as shook came and got run out of the freaking stadium.

Many people — myself included — were keen to defend them. Who could blame them for their head not being in the game after getting railroaded like that mere minutes before kickoff?

It sure looked like a redux of that performance this game, huh? And look, once again, you can maybe make the argument that it’s understandable that they fell flat after watching their Scudetto chances slip away for the second year in a row. These guys are human, perhaps, they just can’t fight through those types of adverse situations.

But you know which teams can? Great teams can. Great teams power through the bad times and manage to get results one way or another. Juventus was that type of team not one month ago, but when their biggest tests came they faltered again.

This is a recurring theme for Juventus in the Max Allegri 2.0 era, but I also think this goes back even further. Remember the faceplants against Porto and Lyon in the Andrea Pirlo and Maurizio Sarri seasons? When the team performed their worst when they needed to step up? Couldn’t get out of their own way?

Who’s to blame for this? Coaching? For sure. A lack of leadership in the locker room? Perhaps. The general inexperience of the whole squad? Almost surely. I really thought this team was over these types of issues, but this slump is starting to show that maybe those ails were not fully behind them.

We have to talk about Fede

So, when do we officially get worried about Federico Chiesa?

Look, I get he’s not playing in his preferred position and injuries are injuries and there’s nothing you can do about that, but the fact is that in the season in a half since returning from injury he has all of 10 goals to his name — four last season and six this one — and he once again looked mostly ineffective against a team that is pretty far from elite.

This is a guy that we were talking about being one of the best players in the world after the Euros in 2021 and he’s fallen well short of those expectations. Again, I get that there are mitigating circumstances and this is not a #ChiesaOut proposition but perhaps Chiesa’s ceiling is of a very good winger when everything is going well and not the world beater do anything offensive player we thought. Or that Allegri envisioned a couple years ago.

Nothing wrong with the first option obviously, but it’s the difference between good and great players. Chiesa is far more in the “good” camp rather than the “great” so far.

Parting Shot of the Week

All the optimistic thoughts that floated through our minds of the Scudetto race perhaps not being over last week were short lived, huh?

With a game in hand Inter Milan could very well be 10 points clear in the first spot in short order and considering everything we have seen so far this season it’s very farfetched to think that they are going to drop that many points in any way shape or form.

Think of it this way, Juve seem pretty secure in their top four spot unless a catastrophe happens no? Well, same but for the title and Inter Milan.

But, hey, Coppa Italia is a hell of a competition, too! We still have that to look forward to!

See you Saturday.