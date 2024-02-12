Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Udinese

For weeks we’ve been talking about how the top two teams in Serie A, Inter Milan and Juventus, had plenty of breathing room between themselves and the rest of the pack. The top two teams in Italy was a clear-cut deal, with third down to sixth or seventh just a case of chaotic unpredictability and constant churn.

But as we’ve seen for the last few weeks, that gap between second and third place has been shrinking and shrinking and shrinking.

Now, as Juventus gets set to face Udinese tonight, their advantage over third-place AC Milan is down to a single point after Sunday’s set of results. So as much as we’re talking about Juve need a win to keep pace with first-place Inter because they have a game in hand and a seven-point lead over the Bianconeri, there’s now some serious heat on Max Allegri’s squad from the team behind them in the standings. That’s not exactly something we’ve been able to say much at all over the last few months just because of how inconsistent those teams behind Juve had been.

Now, though. Milan’s putting serious heat on Juventus and it’s time to see what the Bianconeri have for an answer.

Of course, on paper, facing a relegation battler like Juve will tonight can be something that helps get things back to having a somewhat comfortable distance between second and third place. We say “on paper” because the last time Juventus found themselves in this kind of situation with a relegation battler as their opponent, things didn’t exactly go that well.

So let’s see if Juve can avoid a deal of dropping points for the second straight time in which they’ve played a relegation battler. Sure hope so, or else the second-place spot that Juve’s had for much of the season will be under serious, serious heat for the first time in a long time.

MATCH INFO

When: Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUP

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Milik, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Scaglia, Rugani, Djaló, Kostic, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Alcaraz, Nonge, Yildiz, Iling-Junior., Cerri.

Udinese starting XI (3-5-1-1): Okoye; Perez, Giannetti, Kristensen; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Zemura; Thauvin; Lucca.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.