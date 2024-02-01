The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 205: There’s plenty on the line in the Derby d’Italia

Hey, everybody! Rumor has it there’s a fairly big game this weekend!

OK, so it’s not a rumor. It’s been on the schedule for months now. Although, when the Serie A schedule was released, we figured the Derby d’Italia during the first weekend of February will have some sort of stakes to it because it almost always does between these two clubs that don’t like each other at all. But first place vs. second place with first place possible for Juventus with a win? Oh, baby, that’s the dream scenario for folks who produce the content.

Speaking of content.

The last few weeks have had the spotlight on a couple of particular players. This time around, we’re back to our old previewing ways, with a bit of a chat about Juventus-Inter and what is going down at the San Siro on Sunday night.

(Please note, this episode was recorded before Juventus swooped in to sign Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz on loan with a big-money option to buy.)

You can listen to Episode 205 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast

