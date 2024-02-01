Reports: After collapsed Atlético Madrid move, Moise Kean will stay at Juventus

We know that even though Moise Kean made the decision to sign with Atlético Madrid prior to everything going to hell and his deal collapsing, there were other teams interested in sighing the 23-year-old Italian striker. But with Kean returning to Italy upon medical issues seeing things go up in smoke in Madrid, you couldn’t help but wonder if that previous interest might be reignited.

But any sort of last-minute move away from Juve on Deadline Day doesn’t look like it’s going to be in the cards.

According to reports from Romeo Agresti of Goal Italia and Nicolo Schira on X, formerly Twitter, Kean joining another club before the winter transfer window closes Thursday seems rather unlikely. That means somebody who was desperately seeking a move away from Juventus in search of playing time is ... now back to where he was before everything that happened with Atlético Madrid over the past couple of days (and weeks).

Of course, we don’t know for sure when Kean will actually be healthy enough to return to the field and play again — which was a reported sticking point with the Altético Madrid training staff during the medical. And if it’s true that the Atléti medical team thought that Kean — who has been out since early December with a leg injury — won’t be back until as late as after the March international break, then you are going to be tough to find a team that even wants to take that on. Then throw into account that he’s already failed one club’s medical and the red flags are there for taking on a player who would only be on loan for the second half of the season.

So, that basically leaves Juventus with no real options.

One of the Serie A clubs that was reportedly interested in signing Kean on loan in January, Fiorentina, finalized a deal for Andrea Belotti on Wednesday, thus filling the hole they felt like they had in the striker position. (We’ll see if he actually, ya know, scores goals.)