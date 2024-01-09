Tuesday Poll: Officially at the midway point, where will Juventus finish in Serie A?

On the eve of the new season getting underway back in mid-August, your friendly neighborhood Juventus blog posed a question to its readers. The question was a simple one: Where will Juventus, a club not competing in Europe for the next 12 months, finish in the 2023-24 season?

Considering Juventus were coming off finishing third on the field out of the top four due to the points penalty handed down by the FIGC and were very limited in what they could do in terms of buying players during the summer because of very obvious reasons, With a roster that was not very improved and Juventus’ main summer activity involving cutting the roster down and Cristiano Giuntoli trying to generate some sort of income, it’s not like optimism seemed all that high from the outside looking in.

And yet, the voting in the preseason prediction poll went as such:

I don’t know if you’ve visited that page since it was published — for me, after a couple of days, it’s usually time to move on to the next batch — but seeing nearly half of the votes go toward Juventus winning the Serie A title this season was ... surprising!

Yet over Juventus’ first 19 games of the 2023-24 season, they’ve come to make those who thought they could potentially win the Scudetto look like they have a serious chance of being right. No matter what you think of Juve’s title chances now that we’re in the new year, the fact that they’re just two points off the lead is quite the pleasant surprise.

So, much in the same fashion as we did before the season kicked off, we ask the question: Where will Juventus finish in Serie A come the end of the final weekend in May? They’re comfortably in the top four as we hit the midway point of the season and a serious tumble from a Champions League spot would take a massive season-defining kind of development. But could there be more in store than just a second-place finish? We’ll leave it up to you.